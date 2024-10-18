Bell partners with NICE to be the preferred European delivery partner for the whole of the NICE CXOne Suite

Bell Intergration and NICE partnership

Bell Integration Expands Its Portfolio to Include NICE, Driving AI-powered Digital Transformation in Contact Centres

By expanding our portfolio to include NICE’s entire suite of solutions, we are accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.” — Faisal Abbasi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 -- Bell Integration is excited to add NICE to its portfolio. NICE is a global leader in CX AI software."By adding NICE to our portfolio, we are accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency in contact centres worldwide. We are absolutely delighted to be expanding our portfolio to include NICE's entire suite of solutions." – Faisal Abbasi, AI Services & Solutions Director, Bell Integration.Driving Innovation in Customer Experience with AINICE CXone is the first and only cloud customer experience platform with everything you need to deliver extraordinary experiences across the entire customer journey. NICE goes beyond traditional CCaaS software to deliver the first and only unified CX AI platform to drive customer experiences that are complete, connected, and intelligent. Proven and purpose-built, Enlighten AI is embedded across the platform to easily operationalise and deliver immediate impact.“We are excited to partner with Bell. With their background in cloud, systems integration and AI, the NICE portfolio is a perfect opportunity for them to bring additional value to their large existing customer base, as well as helping to secure new business. We are thrilled by the enthusiasm and momentum between our two organisations and we look forward to continuing on this successful path together,” said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International.Bell Integration has 350 AI practitioners across multiple geographic centres in the USA, Europe, Asia and soon in the Middle East, expert in the implementation of Conversational AI . This expertise will skilfully handle a spectrum of interactions from simple queries to complex support issues and will help businesses operationalise AI.Through the NICE portfolio, Bell will enable organizations to intelligently engage customers across all touchpoints, ensuring every interaction is personalised, contextual and friction-free.How?• Manage 100% of voice and digital interactions across all touchpoints on one platform.• Transition and blend interactions across all channels, including voice, web, digital messaging, social media, mobile apps, and even bring your own channel.• Provide a seamless customer experience across all communication channels, whether it’s self-serve or assisted by an agent.• Eliminate friction across the digital journey by proactively delivering the right guidance at the right time.• Engage customers proactively. It’s a whole new era of proactive outbound engagement where you know to contact your customer before they even know they need you.• Optimise CX by learning from all interactions with AI that mirrors top agents to build smart self-service.Adopting Conversational AI is essential for thriving in today’s digital-centric landscape. This technology enables businesses to meet contemporary demands while setting the stage for future advancements in customer and employee engagement.As we progress, incorporating Conversational AI will remain a crucial factor in offering outstanding service and reaching business excellence. Bell Integration will start to deploy CXone and Enlighten as a complete solution for organisations to harness business value much faster.Focused on the Future of Customer InteractionsWith consumers today interacting with brands across many different touchpoints – from search engines to web experiences to mobile apps, digital messaging, chatting with bots or calling to speak to a contact centre agent – every interaction with your customer is an opportunity to elevate your brand, by differentiating with a great interaction.Empowering contact centre agents in their jobs shows improved performance and increased loyalty, delivering value not only to your customers, but to a whole company.Through the NICE portfolio, Bell and NICE will provide the tools and the knowledge to implement a proactive customer service strategy and build better customer experiences. The objectives will be achieved on CXone’s interaction-centric platform with rich CX capabilities and an AI purpose-built for CX to deliver truly remarkable customer experiences.With an extensive track record of managing complex AI and digital transformation projects, Bell is uniquely positioned to deliver NICE’s full CXone Suite to businesses globally and the partnership ambition is to be the preferred European delivery partner across CXone with a special focus on Enlighten Autopilot, Enlighten Knowledge and CXone Expert.About NICEWith NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform – and elevate – every customer interaction. www.nice.com Corporate Media Contact: Christopher Irwin-Dudek, +1 201 561 4442, media@nice.com, ETAbout Bell IntegrationPrivately owned, Bell Integration can react fast to our customers’ needs, providing a full stable of cradle to the grave multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting, and decommissioning modern, hybrid IT environments. The company has been offering our customers disruptive, market-leading technology solutions and IT managed services for 27 years, that are reducing cost, improving productivity, and increasing business efficiency.Bell works with many global Fin-techs and Telcos to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, and resilient.Media Contact: Erika Sullivan-Pond | +44 7718 864301 | esullivanpond@bell-integration.com

