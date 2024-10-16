MATTEL and Austrian non-profit organization SAO BIEN open new school building in one of Vietnam‘s poorest provinces

Opening ceremony

The first joint school project was opened with an inauguration ceremony on September 26.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattel, a leading global toy and family entertainment company, recently joined forces with Austrian non-profit organisation SAO BIEN – Room for Education to provide access to education to more children in remote provinces of Vietnam. The extension of Nam Khan Boarding Primary and Secondary School in Dien Bien province was the first project carried out by the NPO in cooperation with Mattel.

Construction of the four-classroom building for more than 100 children was completed within three months, despite unfavorable weather conditions. Last week, the new building was commissioned in a festive act. Representatives from Mattel, Vietnamese authorities as well as SAO BIEN Chairman Ruediger Ruecker and project managers Thomas Farthofer and Kien Vu Duy took part in the ceremony.

"As a pillar of the Mattel Children’s Foundation’s mission, we believe that education truly is the cornerstone of opportunity and growth. This new school represents not just bricks and mortar, but a future filled with hope and potential for these children” shared Nancy Molenda, Vice President Global Corporate Events & Philanthropy. “We are so proud to Play it Forward to support these children and their journey toward learning and success."

“This pilot project clearly shows what an enthusiastic and target-driven cooperation can achieve. We are very happy about this milestone and look forward to realising additional school projects with Mattel in the future", says Ruediger Ruecker, Chairman of SAO BIEN.

During the three-month construction phase Vietnam was hit by severe weather. In order to protect more schools from adverse weather conditions and build school buildings that are more safe and secure, SAO BIEN is looking for additional institutional donors.

For further information please visit www.sao-bien.org.

About SAO BIEN

The Austrian NPO under the leadership of Ruediger Ruecker was founded in 2016. In the same year, the first school project was completed in the Vietnamese province of Son La. SAO BIEN has also been registered as an international NGO in Vietnam since 2022. The aim of SAO BIEN is to positively change the lives of pupils by building schools, primarily for children from ethnic minorities. SAO BIEN´s mission is to enable education as an opportunity to promote sustainable development in remote and poverty-stricken regions of Southeast-Asia.

About MATTEL

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

