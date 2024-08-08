MATTEL partners with Austrian Non-Profit Organization SAO BIEN to build schools in remote areas of Vietnam

Groundbreaking ceremony in Vietnam

This partnership seeks to empower young children to help them reach their full potential and drive sustainable development in Vietnam.

VIENNA, VIENNA, ÖSTERREICH, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattel, a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand profiles in the world, has chosen Austrian NPO SAO BIEN as a partner to expand a school in Dien Bien, one of the poorest provinces in Vietnam to accommodate an additional 100 students.

SAO BIEN aims to support education by building schools in poor areas of the country. The non-profit organization sees education as the key to breaking the vicious circle of poverty and giving children, especially those from ethnic minorities, a better future. With Mattel’s support, they will build a school in Nam Po district, Dien Bien province, whereby more than 100 students, mainly from ethnic minorities, will get better access to education. While the Nam Khan Boarding Primary and Secondary School already offers temporary space for 450 students from neighboring villages, not all classrooms are safe all-year round due to unpredictable weather conditions.

4 temporary classrooms, which were originally placed directly on the ground and therefore prone to leaks, will be replaced with more permanent facilities. The ground-breaking ceremony took place on July 5, with completion scheduled for the fall of 2024.

“We are impressed with SAO BIEN’s work and mission with whom we share a similar goal of contributing to a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and sustainable future,” Ka Leung Chow, Mattel Vietnam, commented on the joint project. “Vietnam is an important location for Mattel – we manufacture a large range of products locally, and directly and indirectly employ up to 14,000 people in the country. This important partnership is in line with Mattel’s purpose to empower generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.”

Hans-Peter Glanzer, Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam, is delighted as well: “SAO BIEN is an inspiring organization that has impressed me both with the passion of SAO BIEN's team and their expertise in project implementation.”

The project’s funding is also provided in part by a Mattel Children’s Foundation International Play it Forward grant.

“Inspiring work such as this truly brings our Play it Forward purpose to life.” remarked Nancy Molenda, Vice President, Global Corporate Events and Philanthropy. “Through our partners and our passionate employees engaged in these philanthropic efforts, together we are able to deliver educational resources and opportunities to communities where we live, work and play.”

"Mattel's collaboration with SAO BIEN opens doors for children in Vietnam, providing them with opportunities to learn and grow," expressed Jim Ward, SVP Procurement & Contract Manufacturing at Mattel. "We’re thrilled to support their journey towards a brighter future."

Sustainability, economic efficiency and the creation of added value for the local community are the core principles underlying the new project. The new classrooms will use compressed earth blocks for the walls and recycled metal for an air-permeable, noise-absorbing roof structure providing a safe, child-friendly and welcoming learning environment. This construction method is modular and can be easily adapted to the specific needs of each village.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Mattel,” said Ruediger Ruecker, Chairman of SAO BIEN. “This is a great opportunity for us to make an impact in one of the poorest regions of the world, and open new horizons for many children. However, there is still a lot to be done and we are constantly looking for new project locations, volunteers to join our teams in Vietnam and Vienna, and more companies who want to realize their plans with us.”

Visit: www.sao-bien.org

