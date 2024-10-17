Cyber Situational Awareness Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Cyber Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cyber situational awareness market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $67.85 billion in 2023 to $83.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data breaches and incidents, regulatory mandates, digitalization across industries, supply chain vulnerabilities, shortage of cybersecurity skills.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cyber Situational Awareness Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cyber situational awareness global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $188.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising cyber attacks, regulatory changes, cloud security focus, iot and ot security concerns. Major trends in the forecast period include digital transformation, complexity of networks, introduction of cloud solutions, threat intelligence enhancement.

Growth Driver Of The Cyber Situational Awareness Market

The increasing instances of cyberattacks and online fraudulent activities will boost the demand for the market. Cyberattacks are any attempt to obtain unauthorized access to a computer, computing system, or computer network to cause harm. Cyberattacks are more likely to target companies that do not offer proper customer protection and corporate cyber situational awareness information. Organizations require a robust identity solution and are investing in identity verification systems and cyber situational awareness among employees.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Cyber Situational Awareness Market Share?

Key players in the cyber situational awareness market include International Business Machines Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Marklogic Corporation, Firemon LLC, Honeywell International Inc., DXC Technology Co., Microsoft Corporation, Field Effect Software Inc., Cyware Labs India Pvt. Ltd., Paolo Alto Network Inc., Darktrace plc, SAS Insitute Inc., Palantri Technologies Inc., Lynx Technology Partners LLC, The Mitre Corporation, Vehere Inc., Anomali Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cofense Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Cybereason Inc., Digital Guardian Inc., Exabeam Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., F-Secure Corp., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Cyber Situational Awareness Market Growth?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cyber situational awareness market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

How Is The Global Cyber Situational Awareness Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Network Forensics, Network Traffic Analysis, DNS Threat Analysis, Network Detection and Response, Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnosis, Intrusion Detection System, Intrusion Prevention System, Other Types

2) By Component: Solution, Services

3) By Deployment Type: On Premise, Cloud

4) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5) By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, Marine Security, Automotive, Mining and Oil and Gas, IT and Telecom, Government Agencies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cyber Situational Awareness Market

North America was the largest region in the cyber situational awareness market in 2023. The regions covered in the cyber situational awareness global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cyber Situational Awareness Market Definition

Cyber situational awareness is the immediate knowledge of friendly, adversarial, and other relevant information regarding activities in and through cyberspace. It enables the accurate perception of an enterprise's security stance and threat environment.

Cyber Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cyber situational awareness market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cyber Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cyber situational awareness market size, cyber situational awareness market drivers and trends, major players, cyber situational awareness competitors' revenues, cyber situational awareness market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cyber situational awareness global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

