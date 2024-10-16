MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launches new Mobile Licensing Services, 17 Oct
Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 17 October 2024, officially launch Mobile Licensing Services in Refilwe, City of Tshwane.
The Mobile Licensing Services is an initiative aimed to enhance accessibility and improve efficiency in renewals of driving licenses, motor vehicle licenses, and learner license testing services.
These mobile facilities are critical to providing essential licensing services and reducing congestion in underserviced townships, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH) areas.
This is part of the Department’s vision of bringing services closer to residents to address, amongst others, driver and vehicle licensing backlogs in the province.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 17 October 2024
Time: 13h00
Venue: Refilwe Social Integrated Centre, Tshepong MPCC, Refilwe in Cullinan, City of Tshwane
For more information, please contact:
Mr Lesiba Mpya
MEC’s Spokesperson on
Cell: 078 450 9841
Melitah Madiba
Head of Communication
Cell: 073 644 9935
E-mail: PressOffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
