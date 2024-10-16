MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launches new Mobile Licensing Services, 17 Oct

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 17 October 2024, officially launch Mobile Licensing Services in Refilwe, City of Tshwane.

The Mobile Licensing Services is an initiative aimed to enhance accessibility and improve efficiency in renewals of driving licenses, motor vehicle licenses, and learner license testing services.

These mobile facilities are critical to providing essential licensing services and reducing congestion in underserviced townships, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH) areas.

This is part of the Department’s vision of bringing services closer to residents to address, amongst others, driver and vehicle licensing backlogs in the province.

This is part of the Department’s vision of bringing se

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 17 October 2024

Time: 13h00

Venue: Refilwe Social Integrated Centre, Tshepong MPCC, Refilwe in Cullinan, City of Tshwane

For more information, please contact:

Mr Lesiba Mpya

MEC’s Spokesperson on

Cell: 078 450 9841

Melitah Madiba

Head of Communication

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail: PressOffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za