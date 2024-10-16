Graphion Energy Solutions to Showcase Innovative Electric Mobility Solutions at ASEAN AIPA 2024

10 Minute charging system for electric Motorcycles

VIENTIANE, LAOS, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphion Energy Solutions USA is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) meeting, taking place in Vientiane from October 18 to 24. This exhibition will highlight Graphion’s revolutionary electric motorcycle conversion service, featuring the world’s first 10-minute battery charging technology, aimed at transforming sustainable transportation in Laos.

At AIPA 2024, Graphion will demonstrate how its cutting-edge technology addresses range anxiety, a major barrier to electric vehicle adoption. By enabling electric motorcycles to achieve a full charge in just 10 minutes, Graphion positions these vehicles as practical and convenient options for daily commuters in Laos.

Our initiative focuses on standardizing rapid DC charging stations and providing affordable retrofit options for two-wheel motorcycles. With approximately 250 million gasoline motorcycles in the ASEAN region, we have a tremendous opportunity to reduce reliance on imported gasoline while addressing both financial and environmental challenges.

-Significant Cost Savings and Environmental Benefits-

A recent energy comparison illustrates the substantial differences in operating costs between gasoline and electric motorcycles. Over a ten-year period, gasoline costs can reach around $2,400, along with an additional $1,000 in fuel subsidies. In contrast, electric operation costs only about $70 in Lao. This shift not only results in significant savings but also contributes to reduced pollution and noise, promoting a cleaner environment.

-A Comprehensive Commitment to Sustainability-

Graphion’s exhibition will outline our holistic approach to transitioning to electric mobility, including:

- Electric Motorcycle Conversions: Transforming existing gasoline motorcycles into electric models to extend vehicle lifecycles and reduce waste at

affordable cost($600~$950) or low as $350 plus battery rental of around $5 monthly.

- Carbon Emission Token Coin Reward System: Incentivizing sustainable choices through a token system that rewards users for electric charging and related services.

- Nationwide Free Charging Infrastructure: Plans to implement standardized rapid DC charging stations throughout Laos, enhancing accessibility for

electric motorcycle users.

- Local Training Programs: Fostering local expertise for retrofitting electric motorcycles, ensuring the sustainability of our initiatives.

- Carbon Credit Program: Supporting the transition to electric motorcycles through a robust carbon credit system.

-A Collaborative Vision for the Future-

This initiative is a partnership between Graphion and the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos, aimed at enhancing connectivity and sustainability in transportation systems, particularly in countries rich in renewable resources like Laos. Our goal is to increase the share of electric vehicles on the roads to 30% by 2030, with the 10-minute charging system playing a pivotal role in achieving this target.

**Join Us at AIPA 2024**

Graphion invites attendees of the AIPA meeting to visit our exhibition to learn more about our groundbreaking solutions and our commitment to promoting electric mobility in Laos. Together, we can pave the way for a greener future in transportation.

Retrofitting Gasoline motorcycle to electric

