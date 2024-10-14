Graphion Energy Solutions Unveils world's 1st 10 minute Electric Motorcycle Charging Stations in Lao PDR

10 Minute chargers

Fastest Electric Motorcycle Charger

World's 1st 10 minute Charging electric motorcycle along with retrofiting old motorcycle will change air quality in Asean countries” — Ki Y. Nam

VIENTIANE, LAOS, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphion Energy Solutions USA is set to revolutionize sustainable transportation in Laos with its innovative electric motorcycle conversion service, featuring the world’s first 10-minute battery charging technology. This landmark development was showcased at the 2024 ASEAN Energy Business Forum and promises a cost-effective, environmentally friendly pathway to electric mobility in the region.

-Transforming Electric Mobility-

Graphion's cutting-edge technology enables electric motorcycles to achieve a full charge in just 10 minutes, addressing a significant challenge to electric vehicle adoption: range anxiety. This breakthrough positions electric motorcycles as practical alternatives for daily commuters, enhancing sustainable transportation options.

-A Comprehensive Approach to Electric Mobility-

Graphion offers a holistic solution for transitioning to electric mobility, which includes:

- Electric Motorcycle Conversions: Converting existing gasoline motorcycles into electric models, extending vehicle lifecycles, and reducing waste to make electric mobility more accessible.

- Carbon Emission Token Coin Reward System: Users earn tokens for sustainable choices, incentivizing electric charging and related services.

- Nationwide Free Charging Infrastructure: Plans to install free standardized rapid chargers throughout Laos will enhance convenience for electric motorcycle users.

- Technology Transfer and Capacity Building: Training programs for local stakeholders on fast-charging technology production and maintenance will foster local expertise and ensure sustainability.

-A Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Transportation-

This initiative is a collaboration between Graphion and the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Laos, aiming to increase the share of electric vehicles on the roads to 30% by 2030. The 10-minute charging system is pivotal in achieving this ambitious target, marking a significant step toward sustainable transportation practices in the region.

-Launch Details-

The launch will feature eight strategically located charging stations across Vientiane, serving as models for nationwide expansion and setting a new standard for electric vehicle infrastructure in Laos.

-Upcoming Participation-

In addition to the ASEAN Energy Business Forum, Graphion will participate in the 2024 ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) meeting in Vientiane from October 18 to 24, showcasing its progress and innovations in promoting electric mobility in Laos.

-Leadership Statements-

"We are thrilled to unveil these transformative technologies in Laos," stated Nam Ki Yong, CEO of Graphion Energy Solutions. "This initiative marks a significant milestone in our mission to promote sustainable energy solutions globally."

The Minister of Energy and Mines of Laos added, "This partnership is crucial for enhancing energy efficiency and accelerating electric vehicle adoption in our country."

-About Graphion Energy Solutions-

Founded in 2005, Graphion Energy Solutions USA is an environmentally conscious technology company headquartered in Las Vegas and Irvine, California. With research facilities in South Korea and Laos, Graphion specializes in converting gasoline motorcycles to electric models and developing fast-charging battery packs.

-Key Services-

- Gasoline Motorcycle Electric Conversion

- Carbon Emission Rights Token Compensation System

- Development of 10-Minute Charging Secondary Batteries and Fast Chargers

-Technological Innovation-

Graphion utilizes Lithium Capacitor batteries, combining the benefits of Lithium batteries and Super Capacitors. These batteries offer low internal resistance for rapid charging, long life cycles. Currently implemented for small motorcycles, they have potential applications in military and specialized uses.

-Expansion into Laos-

Graphion is committed to training local companies in conversion technology and supplying parts for ongoing maintenance. This initiative aligns with ASEAN's climate policies, aiming for a 30% electrification rate by 2030. With approximately 250 million gasoline motorcycles in operation in Southeast Asia, including 2 million in Laos, Graphion's project aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

-Fast Charging Infrastructure-

Graphion's fast chargers are designed to be affordable, compact, and easy to install. Initial funding has come from Graphion, with plans to seek support from Official Development Assistance (ODA) programs. Following selection by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy for the 2024 ODA project, Graphion aims to establish a fast-charging network across ASEAN, starting with Laos.

-About DEEP/MEM-

The Department of Energy Efficiency and Promotion (DEEP) under the Ministry of Energy and Mines in Laos fosters energy efficiency and sustainable practices through innovative policies and partnerships.

For further information, please contact:

**Press Contact:**

JY Kim

PR Manager

Graphion Energy Solutions

Website: www.graphionenergy.com

Retrofitting Gasoline motorcycle to electric

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.