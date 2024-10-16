Presidency briefs media on President's upcoming programme, 16 Oct
Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will today, 16 October 2024, host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s programme and address topical issues of interest.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 16 October 2024
Time: 13h30
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town
RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to Khutjo@presidency.gov.za
Media following remotely can text their questions to 079 898 4621. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior.
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@enquires.gov.za
