Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,191 in the last 365 days.

Presidency briefs media on President's upcoming programme, 16 Oct

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will today, 16 October  2024, host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s programme and address topical issues of interest.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 16 October 2024
Time: 13h30
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament, Cape Town 

RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to Khutjo@presidency.gov.za

Media following remotely can text their questions to 079 898 4621. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior. 

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@enquires.gov.za 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Presidency briefs media on President's upcoming programme, 16 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more