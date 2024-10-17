Avalue Technology Launches 15.6-inch HID-1540 Medical All-in-One PC for Next-Gen Smart Healthcare

HID-1540, Avalue's medical panel PC

Avalue proudly announces the release of its latest HID-1540, a 15.6-inch medical all-in-one panel PC.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Launches 15.6-inch HID-1540 Medical All-in-One PC for Next-Gen Smart HealthcarePowered by Intel 12th Gen Core™ Processor, Performance, Security, and Infection Control for Medical EnvironmentsAvalue Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 3479-TW), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, proudly announces the release of its latest HID-1540, a 15.6-inch medical all-in-one panel PC. Powered by the 12th generation IntelCore™ Alder Lake-PS processor platform, the HID-1540 is designed to optimize hospital operations, supporting critical care monitoring, medical imaging, and hospital data management. With its advanced performance and rigorous medical certifications, the HID-1540 sets a new standard for intelligent healthcare environments.High Performance Computing & GraphicsEquipped with the Intel12th generation Alder Lake-PS Core™ i processor, the HID-1540 delivers exceptional computing and graphics performance, while the 2.5GbE Ethernet ensures fast and stable data transfer in medical environments.Data Security & Access ControlThe onboard Trusted Platform Module (TPM) enhances data security and offers fine-grained system access control, addressing the stringent privacy and security needs of healthcare institutions.User-friendly DesignThe HID-1540 features a full-flat front panel that is easy to clean with alcohol, and a P-Cap multi-touch screen that supports glove use, making it ideal for healthcare professionals working in critical environments.Programmable LED Light Bars & Built-in 5W SpeakersDual tri-color programmable LED light bars on both sides are IEC-60601-1-8 compliant and can be customized for different applications. They provide real-time visualization of vital signs data and trigger alarms, improving the accuracy and responsiveness of medical monitoring.Versatile USB Type-C PortSupports USB 3.1, display output, and delivers 5V/3A power at 15W, expanding connectivity and application flexibility.Medical Grade Safety & Infection ControlUL60601-1 medical certified, the HID-1540 features antimicrobial finishes and a waterproof design to enhance infection control and ensure safety and durability in demanding medical environments.Focus Applications:The HID-1540 is well suited for critical care monitoring, medical imaging, data collection, and other healthcare applications. Its robust performance and versatile features empower healthcare professionals to manage patient care more intelligently and efficiently.Main Features of HID-1540:• Sleek light weight design• 15.6” Full HD PCAP touch• Socketed Intel12th Gen Alder Lake-PS Core™ i7/i5/i3 Processor• 1 COM, 2 LAN, 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3.0, 1 USB Type C• 1 x M.2 Key B 3042/3052/2280, 1 x M.2 Key E for WIFI, 1 x M.2 Key M for storage• Programmable LED light bar on both sides• Optional Webcam/ WIFI/ NFC• CE/FCC/Medical ULLearn more about tailored business solutions on Avalue Website, or contact us via our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology (TWSE:3479) is a global leader in industrial computing solutions. We provide reliable and customized products and services based on our strong background in the industrial control industry and successful market entry experience. Avalue Technology specializes in embedded and industrial computing solutions for smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail and IoT applications. The company has integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its mission, vision, and values, transferring them into the essence of its business strategy. The company leverages intelligence and sustainability to create a blueprint for the future of digital innovation, driving long-term change in the smart industry ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.