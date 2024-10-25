Oregon UAS Accelerator Opens Applications for 2025 Cohort: Shaping Unmanned Systems Future

Flight Testing at the Oregon UAS Accelerator and the Pendleton UAS Test Range Arinze Eze of Aerial Mechanica receives the second installment of the $40,000 Grant Awarded by the Oregon UAS Accelerator. Ian Annase, Zing Drone Solutions, displays the People's Choice Award earned at the 2024 Pendleton Investor Round-Up, our previous cohort's investor pitch event.

Unmanned systems accelerator offers $165,000+ in support for startups, including grants, flight testing, and mentorship. Application deadline, January 6, 2025.

Imagine your company equipped with the resources and mentorship to make decisions quickly with confidence to disrupt the market and lead with innovation. That's the opportunity we're offering...” — Daniel Fuller, Technical Mentor at the Oregon UAS Accelerator

PENDELTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oregon UAS Accelerator Opens Applications for 2025 Cohort: Shaping the Future of Unmanned SystemsThe Oregon UAS Accelerator, a leading force in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and unmanned robotic systems (URS) innovation, is now accepting applications for its March 2025 cohort. This program offers entrepreneurs and startups a unique opportunity to revolutionize the rapidly evolving unmanned systems industry."We're calling on the brightest minds in unmanned aerial and robotic systems to join us on this transformative journey," said Joseph Wyno, Executive Director of the Oregon UAS Accelerator. "Our program is more than just an accelerator; it's a launch pad for groundbreaking ideas that will shape the future of flight and robotics.""We're calling on the brightest minds in unmanned aerial and robotic systems to join us on this transformative journey," said Joseph Wyno, Executive Director of the Oregon UAS Accelerator. "Our program is more than just an accelerator; it's a launch pad for groundbreaking ideas that will shape the future of flight and robotics."Unparalleled Support Package• Successful applicants will receive over $165,000 in value, including:• $40,000 non-dilutive grant• Extensive flight testing support at the Pendleton UAS Test Range• Access to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment• Expert mentorship and regulatory assistance• Dedicated intern support• Pitch camp and investor showcase opportunitiesUnique Program Features• 12-week intensive, on-site experience in Pendleton, Oregon• Access to diverse testing environments and the Pendleton UAS Range • The nation's only 12-week intensive SBIR grant curriculum• Collaboration with industry leaders and fellow innovatorsA Proven Track Record of SuccessThe Oregon UAS Accelerator's inaugural cohort has demonstrated remarkable achievements, with participants praising the program's impact on their development timelines and overall experience:• Ian Annase, Zing Drone Solutions: "We were able to accelerate the development from what would have taken 6-8 months down to 3 months."• Arinze Eze, Aerial Mechanica: "When they talk about 'Proven in Pendleton,' it is a real thing, and I'd encourage you to give it a shot."• Brian Riese, Phenix Solutions: "Absolutely top notch, I can't put emphasis on this enough: 'extremely easy to work with.'"• Sean Ward, Cyphra Autonomy: "The interns provided made an impossibly important impact."These testimonials underscore the program's effectiveness in nurturing innovation and driving economic growth in the UAS and URS sectors. As Joseph Wyno noted, "Our last cohort saw startups soar, securing funding and forging partnerships that have the potential to redefine the industry. Now it's your turn to be at the forefront of the next tech revolution."Eligibility CriteriaThe accelerator seeks innovative startups with:• A focus on UAS or URS technologies• A minimum viable product or advanced concept• A dedicated team committed to full-time participation"Imagine your company equipped with the resources and mentorship to make decisions quickly with confidence to disrupt the market and lead with innovation," Daniel Fuller, Technical Mentor at the Oregon UAS Accelerator, enthused. "That's the opportunity we're offering with this cohort." Apply NowDon't miss this chance to accelerate your innovation!Visit https://oregonuas.org/apply to submit your application by January 6, 2025.About the Oregon UAS AcceleratorThe Oregon UAS Accelerator is a leading program dedicated to advancing innovation in unmanned aerial and robotic systems. Through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge resources, and expert mentorship, the accelerator empowers startups to transform groundbreaking ideas into market-ready solutions, driving the future of unmanned systems technology.

Accelerate Your UAS or URS Innovation in Oregon - Apply Now for $40K Grant + $125,000 Value from in-Kind Services and Support!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.