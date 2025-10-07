Oregon UAS Innovation Challenge Opens Applications for 2026 Cohort

The Oregon UAS Accelerator has opened applications for the 2026 Oregon UAS Accelerator Innovation Challenge - Apply Today! The Oregon UAS Accelerator is hosting the Proven in Pendleton cUAS Challenge. A pitch competition offering a $100,000 grand prize to the top counter UAS innovation presented.

Expanded Program Welcomes UAS, Robotics, Sensors, Payloads & AI Startups at TRL 3+; Applications Close Dec. 4

Expanding our program to TRL 3+ recognizes that great innovation often starts earlier; and by supporting this wider range, we’re fueling Oregon’s emergence as a national hub for autonomous systems.” — Joseph Wyno, Executive Director Oregon UAS Accelerator

PENDELTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oregon UAS Accelerator today announced the opening of applications for its 2026 Oregon UAS Innovation Challenge, a competitive, milestone-driven program designed to accelerate growth for startups in the unmanned and autonomous systems ecosystem. This year’s expanded scope welcomes companies developing aerial platforms, ground robotics, sensors, payloads, AI/ML, and supporting technologies at TRL 3 or higher.Why it matters: By reducing entry requirements from TRL 6+ to TRL 3+, the program now empowers a broader range of innovators with non-dilutive funding, premier testing infrastructure, and direct investor connections—without requiring equity.Program Highlights:• Non-Dilutive Grants: $5,000 for completing the virtual pitch event; additional $4,000 at the final showcase• Testing & Workspace: Up to six months of in-kind workspace and Pendleton UAS Test Range access (14,000 sq miles) plus $75,000 in flight and sensor testing services• Hybrid Curriculum: 12-week hybrid + mentorship and SBIR grant training• Investor Access: Multiple pitch events culminating in a live final showcase for 25+ accredited investorsKey Dates• Application Deadline: December 4, 2025• Program Start: January 13, 2026• Hybrid Pitch Event: April 14–18, 2026• Final Showcase: May 2026 in Pendleton, OR“Expanding our program to TRL 3+ recognizes that great innovation often starts earlier,” said Joseph Wyno, Executive Director. “By supporting a wider range of technologies, from air frames to payloads, we’re fueling Oregon’s emergence as a national hub for autonomous systems.”Who Should Apply Startups in Oregon (or those committed to expand here) working on aerial platforms, ground robotics, advanced sensors, AI/ML applications, or supporting technologies. The program prioritizes women, rural, tribal, and underserved founders.For more information and to apply, visit oregonuas.org /apply.Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.ABOUT OREGON UAS ACCELERATORThe Oregon UAS Accelerator is Oregon's premier program for accelerating unmanned aerial systems, robotics, and autonomous technology startups. Through competitive programming, comprehensive testing infrastructure, and direct investor access, the accelerator supports the development of Oregon's position as a national hub for autonomous systems innovation. Learn more at oregonuas.org.

