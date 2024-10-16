FEMA Administrator Surveys Flood Damage, Meets with Community Members in Western North Carolina

Federal Response and Recovery to Hurricanes Helene and Milton Continues in Affected Areas

WASHINGTON –FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell remains in North Carolina to direct and support ongoing recovery efforts for the federal response to Hurricane Milton in Florida.

The administrator travelled to Asheville, Fairview and Swannanoa in Western North Carolina and with met with local, state and federal staff. Recovery efforts continue across six states affected by Helene with FEMA approving nearly $550 million to approximately 400,000 households so they can jumpstart their recovery.

Crews have been working to restore power and communications and more than 96% of originally reported power outages have been restored in North Carolina. Cellular restoration continues to improve, with more than 93% of cellular sites in service as of today. Six Disaster Recovery Centers are now open in North Carolina. Meanwhile, more than 99% of power has been restored to Florida households.

Hurricane Milton survivors in 34 Florida counties and one Tribal Nation can register now for federal disaster assistance. On Oct. 11, President Jospeh R. Biden, Jr., approved a major disaster declaration for Florida following the hurricane.

President Biden previously approved federal disaster assistance in six states affected by Helene. This opens up federal help for survivors in designated areas in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina , Tennessee and Virginia. In total, over 8,200 federal personnel—including 4,300 FEMA staff—are in communities these states.

FEMA encourages Helene and Milton survivors to apply online as this remains the best way to apply for disaster assistance. The three ways to apply include visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App. Survivors may receive funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula and other emergency supplies. Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay.

The agency reminds survivors that a letter from FEMA saying you’re ineligible for disaster assistance may not be a final decision. Learn more about appealing a decision at FEMA.gov.

These photos highlight response and recovery efforts across states impacted by Helene and Milton.

Caldwell County, N.C. - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell talks with disaster survivors and surveys the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Caldwell County, N.C. - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visits with staff at a Disaster Recovery Center who have been helping survivors after Hurricane Helene impacted the area.

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA - Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division help with cleaning up a house. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

Sarasota, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2024) - U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell talks with Fire Chief David Rathbun and Assistant Chief Tim Dorsey during a boat tour of Hurricane Milton damages. She came to thank firefighters for their service during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA

Fort Pierce, Fla. (Oct. 12, 2024) - Volunteers with a faith-based organization support survivors of Hurricane Milton.

Tampa, FL, October 14, 2024 -- Signs of recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton are appearing around the area - utility trucks are out and restoring power to affected communities. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA

Tampa, Fla. (Oct. 14, 2024) - Tankers are lined up to be filled and deliver much needed gasoline to stations. Fuel has been very hard to come by since Hurricane Milton knocked out power at many gas stations. Photo by Liz Roll/FEMA

Jonesborough, Tenn. - The Carter County Disaster Animal Response Team, a part of Northeast Tennessee Medical Reserve Corps Strike Team, is distributing food and supplies for pets and farm animals owned by locals affected by Hurtricane Helene at Fender's Farm.