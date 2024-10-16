Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Laurens County

A Disaster Recovery Center will be open in Laurens County to provide in-person assistance to South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene.

Laurens County

Laurens County Public Library

1017 W. Main St.

Laurens, SC 29360

Open Oct. 16-19 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

This location joins the centers previously opened in Aiken, Anderson, Greenville, Lexington and Pickens counties.

Aiken County

Nancy Carson Library

135 Edgefield Road

North Augusta, SC 29841

Open Oct. 14-17 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Anderson County

Anderson County Library

300 N. McDuffie St.

Anderson, SC 29621

Open Oct. 14-17 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Greenville County

Freetown Community Center

200 Alice Ave.

Greenville, SC 29611

Open daily from 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Lexington County

Batesburg-Leesville Fire Station

537 W. Church St.

Batesburg, SC 29006

Open Oct. 13–16 from 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Pickens County

Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library

304 Biltmore Road

Easley, SC 29640

Open Oct. 15-19 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will open soon in more affected areas. You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed. To find other center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.