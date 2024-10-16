Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Laurens County
A Disaster Recovery Center will be open in Laurens County to provide in-person assistance to South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene.
Laurens County
Laurens County Public Library
1017 W. Main St.
Laurens, SC 29360
Open Oct. 16-19 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
This location joins the centers previously opened in Aiken, Anderson, Greenville, Lexington and Pickens counties.
Aiken County
Nancy Carson Library
135 Edgefield Road
North Augusta, SC 29841
Open Oct. 14-17 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Anderson County
Anderson County Library
300 N. McDuffie St.
Anderson, SC 29621
Open Oct. 14-17 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Greenville County
Freetown Community Center
200 Alice Ave.
Greenville, SC 29611
Open daily from 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
Lexington County
Batesburg-Leesville Fire Station
537 W. Church St.
Batesburg, SC 29006
Open Oct. 13–16 from 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
Pickens County
Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library
304 Biltmore Road
Easley, SC 29640
Open Oct. 15-19 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Additional Disaster Recovery Centers will open soon in more affected areas. You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed. To find other center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.
Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal assistance.
The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.
FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.
