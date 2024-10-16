Time for implementation at biodiversity COP16 in Colombia

The 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is being described as an “implementation COP”, where countries are expected to present their National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans﻿ (NBSAPs). During the conference, the international community will also seek agreement on monitoring, collaboration, benefit-sharing and financing mechanisms. For these efforts to succeed, they must be underpinned by robust scientific knowledge, and SEI is contributing its expertise in several key areas. Three examples include:



Assessing the impact of trade and consumption on deforestation, food systems and biodiversity loss : SEI research, including through the Trase initiative ﻿ and the Global Environmental Impacts of Consumption (GEIC) Indicator ﻿ (part of the Framework’s Target 16), has advanced understanding of trade’s role in these areas.



Developing a bioeconomy that benefits countries in tropical regions : while the G20 recently launched an Initiative for Bioeconomy ﻿ , questions remain about how to design bioeconomies that benefit local communities. SEI’s research from Africa, Asia and Latin America offers valuable insights into these considerations.



Strengthening coastal resilience and restoring marine and freshwater ecosystems: SEI’s research highlights how marine spatial planning, sustainable blue economy principles and community-led conservation can bolster coastal resilience and support climate-smart livelihoods.

For more information

Our SEI at CBD COP16﻿﻿ webpage provides resources, details of SEI events, spokespeople and media contacts. You can also find more information in our guide to the UN Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP16). ﻿﻿

Events

The SEI delegation is hosting three events in Cali. For further details, please visit the links below:

SEI delegation at CBD COP16

The SEI delegation, consisting of 18 experts on circular bioeconomy, food systems, trade and consumption impacts, governance and ocean and water management, will be attending the conference in Cali.

For a full list of SEI experts, their areas of expertise and languages spoken, visit the SEI at CBD COP16﻿﻿ page. Below are the three primary spokespeople available for media engagements. You can always contact SEI’s media contacts below for guidance.



Jonathan Green, Head of Delegation, Senior Research Fellow ﻿ ﻿

Topics: Impacts of consumption and diets on biodiversity, assessing value chains and trade related to deforestation and agriculture, nature-based solutions and the alignment between different sustainability agendas.

On site: 24-31 October

Language: English

Monica Trujillo, Research Fellow ﻿ ﻿

Topics: Sustainable development strategies based on green economic growth, value chain management and biodiversity conservation. The role of the bioeconomy for sustainable development, including experiences from SEI’s Sustainable development strategies based on green economic growth, value chain management and biodiversity conservation. The role of the bioeconomy for sustainable development, including experiences from SEI’s Governing Bioeconomy Pathways Initiative ﻿ ﻿ in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

On site: 29 October-1 November

Languages: Spanish, English

Media contacts

In Bogota and Cali: Natalia Ortiz Díaz, [email protected]﻿﻿, +57 320 865 46 15

In Stockholm: Ulrika Lamberth, [email protected]﻿﻿, +46 73 801 70 53