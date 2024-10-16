Dr. Catrise Austin Reacts to NBC Today Show Investigation on Unlicensed Veneer Techs: A Call for Consumer Protection

Porcelain Veneers Exposed Book Available For Download Let's Talk Smiles Podcast Season 3 Kicks Off Live on Jan 26th, at 7:30 PM EST Cardi B Triples Her Dentist Business

Celebrity dentist Dr. Catrise Austin exposes the risks of unlicensed veneer techs, warning consumers about illegal dental work promoted on social media.

The infection was so severe that I had to prescribe antibiotics, remove the improperly placed veneers, and allow her gums to heal before providing her with the beautiful, permanent smile she deserved.” — Dr. Catrise Austin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity dentist Dr. Catrise Austin has issued a powerful statement in response to a recent NBC Today Show investigation uncovering the alarming rise of unlicensed ‘veneer techs’ performing illegal dental work advertised on social media. The segment titled “What to Know About Social Media Ads Promising the Perfect Smile” exposed the dangers of these unauthorized procedures, which have left countless individuals with severe dental damage and long-term health issues.Dr. Austin, host of the Let’s Talk Smiles podcast and renowned for her work with celebrity clients like Cardi B, is no stranger to the devastating consequences of botched dental procedures. Recently, she treated Keeyah J, a patient who sought affordable veneers from multiple veneer techs across the country. Keeyah spent over $20,000 and endured months of pain, resulting in a severe gum infection, cracked and fallen veneers, and pus oozing from her gums.“It was heartbreaking to see what Keeyah went through,” Dr. Austin shared. “The infection was so severe that I had to prescribe antibiotics, remove the improperly placed veneers, and allow her gums to heal for a month before providing her with the beautiful, permanent smile she deserved. This was the result of individuals who cared more about making money than the safety of their patients.”Dr. Austin also urges consumers to avoided being deceived by social media ads for dental work and stresses the importance of verifying if any questionable dental provider is licensed by checking the website of the state dental board.For more information on porcelain veneers, download a free copy of her book “ Porcelain Veneers Exposed ”. To learn more about safe and reliable options for cosmetic dentistry, visit her website or listen to her breakdown on the latest episode of the Let’s Talk Smiles Podcast.

