Orthopedic & Shoulder Center Celebrates 28 Years of Serving the Bloomington-Normal Community

NORMAL, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orthopedic & Shoulder Center, led by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lawrence Li, is celebrating 28 years of providing high-quality orthopedic care to the Bloomington-Normal community. Located at 2200 Fort Jesse Road, Suite 250 in Normal, the center offers a full spectrum of orthopedic and shoulder treatments, with the convenience of having an MRI, musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound, physical therapy, and occupational therapy all available on-site.

For nearly three decades, the Orthopedic & Shoulder Center has been committed to delivering patient-centered care, earning the trust of the community by offering personalized treatments for injuries and conditions affecting joints, muscles, and bones. With a particular focus on shoulder care, Dr. Lawrence Li and his team provide advanced solutions for shoulder injuries and general orthopedic needs.

Bringing Comprehensive Care to the Bloomington Community for 28 Years

The Orthopedic & Shoulder Center has grown to become a trusted resource for local patients seeking high-quality care. Over the years, the center has expanded its services, offering everything from non-surgical treatments to advanced orthopedic surgeries under one roof. With their own on-site MRI, MSK ultrasound, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, the center provides comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic options, eliminating the need for patients to travel to multiple locations for their care.

“We’re proud to have served Bloomington for the past 28 years,” said Dr. Li. “By offering imaging and therapy services in-house, we’ve made it more convenient for our patients to receive complete orthopedic care all in one location.”

On-Site Services at Orthopedic & Shoulder Center:

- MRI: The center’s in-house MRI allows for quick and accurate diagnoses of joint, bone, and soft tissue injuries.

- MSK Ultrasound: Provides real-time imaging for diagnosing musculoskeletal conditions and guiding treatments such as injections.

- Physical Therapy & Occupational Therapy: The center offers both physical and occupational therapy, ensuring a seamless recovery process with coordinated care for patients undergoing surgery or non-surgical treatment.

Specializing in Shoulder and Orthopedic Care

Dr. Lawrence Li and his team offer a wide range of orthopedic treatments, specializing in shoulder injuries such as rotator cuff tears, dislocations, and arthritis. With advanced techniques like ultrasound guided injections and minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery, patients benefit from the latest surgical and non-surgical solutions designed to restore mobility and reduce pain.

A Legacy of Patient-Centered Care

For 28 years, the Orthopedic & Shoulder Center has remained dedicated to providing individualized treatment plans, ensuring each patient receives the care they need in a welcoming environment. The center is committed to using the latest orthopedic techniques to help patients recover and return to their daily lives.

Now Accepting New Patients

The Orthopedic & Shoulder Center is currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling (309) 888-9800. With on-site imaging and therapy services, the center provides convenient and comprehensive care to the Bloomington community and surrounding areas.

About Orthopedic & Shoulder Center

Founded in Bloomington-Normal, IL, 28 years ago, the Orthopedic & Shoulder Center is a full-service facility specializing in shoulder and orthopedic care. Led by Dr. Lawrence Li, the center offers comprehensive services, including in-house MRI, MSK ultrasound, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, providing patients with all-in-one care for diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Orthopedic & Shoulder Center at (309) 888-9800, visit https://www.orthopedicshoulder.com/ or our practice at 2200 Fort Jesse Rd #250, Normal, IL 61761.

