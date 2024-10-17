Salike® expands Grow With Coir – UK’s first exclusive coir gardening range for children

Grow With Coir - 1st exclusive coir gardening for kids Grow With Coir range of coir gardening products for kids

Industry pioneers, Salike® is thrilled to announce the expansion of Grow With Coir, UK’s first and only exclusive coir gardening range for children.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry pioneers, Salikeannounced the expansion of Grow With Coir, UK’s first and only exclusive coir gardening range for children. Salike’s gardening for children’s range was initially introduced back in September, 2020. A carbon-neutral company, this eagerly anticipated new range reaffirms Salike’s unwavering dedication to sustainability and education through GrowWithCoir.Nurturing future environmental stewardsAt the heart of the www.GrowWithCoir.co.uk(R) range is coir – a completely natural, biodegradable, and peat-free resource, crafted from the dust and fibres of coconut husks. Ethically sourced and produced, Salike’s Grow With Coir range not only offers a safe and sustainable alternative to traditional gardening material such as peat and plastics, but also helps children cultivate valuable knowledge about nature, plant care, and the environment, fostering lifelong skills and virtues.An innovative range accessible for allThe expanded range includes specially-curated coir bundles for growing popular vegetables like tomatoes, broccoli, and carrots, along with a variety of other plants and crops. These new products are designed to inspire budding gardeners to cultivate their own gardens, and in the process grow into environmentally-conscious individuals.Grow With Coir’s popular range includes My Kid’s Playground, My Little Gardener, My Secret Hobby bundles, Grow Your Own range, and microgreens. Each bundle comprises a selection of sustainable coir products such as:- CoirCoins: Unique to the market, Salike’s CoirCoins come with a fully biodegradable cover, making them an eco-friendly choice for planting.- Coir Pots: Eliminating transplanting shock, Salike’s sustainable coir pots allow plants to grow stronger and healthier roots without the risk of damage during repotting.- Coir Vital GrowDiscs: These compressed, peat-free potting coir discs expand when hydrated, and have excellent water absorption and moisture retention, supporting robust plant growth.Crafted for ease and convenience, the GrowWithCoirrange is the perfect way to engage children in sustainable gardening practices. Grow With Coir is more than just a product line—it’s an invitation for children to explore, learn, and grow as they cultivate their gardens and their connection to the environment.Some of the signature products is available on www.growwithcoir.co.uk and also our eCommerce brand www.coirproducts.co.uk

