Diamond Bar Ranch, an Equine Rescue and Sanctuary, Reminds Americans “Equines Have Not Outlived Their Usefulness”

Photo courtesy of Mountain Mule Packer Ranch

DBR asks the public to call their Congressional representatives and ask them to stand up in support of the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act

Lifesaving help came loaded on the backs of hero rescuers with four hooves, sturdy backs, long ears and soft nickers.” — Loretta Risley

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 27, 2024, sure footed, hardy, and versatile horses and mules led the rescue efforts in one of this country’s largest natural disasters on record. When there was no electricity, gas or even roads, but life saving supplies were needed, American equine showed the country and the world they could still be counted on to save those in need. Hurricane Helene proved to Americans that horses and mules are still needed.

Helene brought widespread destruction to western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. Many of these areas are mountainous with communities that are built on riverbanks. Rivers raged, roads were destroyed, and access was cut off to anything resembling normal day to day life. Victims of Helene did not get life saving help from advanced technology. Their lifesaving help came loaded on the backs of hero rescuers with four hooves, sturdy backs, long ears and soft nickers.

Most Americans have forgotten the everyday life saving and community building role equines played in developing the nation. But the country watched and saw that when there was no technology to save victims of the natural disaster, animals many believed to have outlived their usefulness saved fellow citizens.

According to USDA export data, over 20,000 horses, mules and donkeys were transported over American borders in 2023 to meet a brutal death in unregulated foreign slaughterhouses. The Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act, SAFE Act, will provide life saving protection to American equines who showed they can continue to help American families with everything from clearing paths, building roads, and delivering supplies and life saving medication. They offered those same families a soft nose to touch when the reality of the devastation all around them was too much to handle.

Many more lives would have been lost in the recent disaster without the mule trains and horse back riders. Diamond Bar Ranch asks every American to call their federal representatives and ask them to stand with our equines. Horses and mules continue to support us. It is our turn to support them by calling on Congress for their protection. American equines have not outlived their usefulness. They remain essential for survival in times of natural disasters despite all modern advancements.

Helene showed Americans that equines are not just luxury entertainment for the elite or a working partner for the professional cowboy. Horses and mules are still essential for survival in times of natural disasters. Weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated many areas in the Eastern part of America the only reliable method of getting life saving supplies to the victims is still by equine. Despite all modern advancements, these animals have proved they remain invaluable in rescue and recovery operations. Equines are continuing to save lives. It is not just the elite who benefit; all of society can benefit.

The Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act is a crucial step in advancing a more compassionate and responsible society for these animals to live in. It is an attestation to the spirit of safeguarding the voiceless and protecting those in need. Help from the public is needed to make a difference in the lives of the forgotten equines. Together, Americans can ensure a brighter future for these animals.

Readers are asked to contact their federal elected officials and ask them to help pass the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act. A quick call can make a life saving difference for them. The SAFE Act has enough co-sponsors in the House to pass there. Help from the public is needed to move this bill through the Senate.

A one click action link is provided by Save America’s Native Equine Campaign. Readers are invited to use the link to immediately reach lawmakers and request their help.

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/promo/5nC

Please use the following contact links. House and Senate bills reference numbers are provided below..

House of Representatives

Reference House Bill 3475

https://www.house.gov/representatives

Senate

Reference Senate Bill 2037

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Loretta Risley, Ed. D, MSN, RN, Founder and President of Diamond Bar Ranch, an equine rescue and sanctuary, in Luther, Oklahoma is the guest contributor for this article.

American Equine Awareness. The conviction that every horse owner in the United States should have the ability to safely re-home their horse without a kill-buyer acquiring it led to the formation of the organization. American Equine Awareness shares equine issues and information with news sources and the public through its media distribution program.

