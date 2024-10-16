Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 17, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont Belmont County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Brown Eastern Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Champaign Village of Christiansburg

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Crawford Crawford County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Delaware Trenton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Morse Road Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ohio Expositions Commission

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Norwood City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Norwood

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Village of Leesburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Knox Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Village of Utica

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Granville Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain Public Library System

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit New Russia Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Marion Marion County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Sharon Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami Newton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Miami Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Village of Cecil

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Ross Ross County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ross County Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Girard Free Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Johnston Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Maplewood Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas East Central Ohio Educational Service Center

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination East Central Ohio Educational Service Center

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination