Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 17, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|Belmont County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Eastern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champaign
|Village of Christiansburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Crawford
|Crawford County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Trenton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin
|Morse Road Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ohio Expositions Commission
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Norwood City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Norwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Village of Leesburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|Village of Utica
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Granville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain Public Library System
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|New Russia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Marion
|Marion County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Sharon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|Newton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Miami Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Village of Cecil
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Ross
|Ross County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ross County Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Girard Free Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Johnston Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Maplewood Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
