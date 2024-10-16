Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 17, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont Belmont County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Brown Eastern Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Champaign Village of Christiansburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Crawford Crawford County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Delaware Trenton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Morse Road Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ohio Expositions Commission
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Norwood City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Norwood
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Village of Leesburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Knox Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking Village of Utica
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Granville Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain Public Library System
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
New Russia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Marion Marion County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Sharon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami Newton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Miami Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Village of Cecil
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Ross Ross County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ross County Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Girard Free Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Johnston Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Maplewood Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

