Co-Founder of Varro, and Managing Principal - Ventures at 29th Street Capital, to Present at OPTECH 2024 Conference

In today's multifamily and commercial real estate landscape the ability to assess and implement new technologies is critical to maintaining a competitive edge.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s rapidly evolving multifamily and commercial real estate landscape, the ability to assess and implement new technologies is critical to maintaining a competitive edge. A thought leadership session at this year’s OPTECH Conference will feature an expert panel of leaders from property operations and the PropTech industry, aimed at guiding executives through the complex processes of launching, monitoring, and scaling technology programs.Co-Founder of Varro, Joesph Marino stated, “In today’s real estate and banking market, embracing innovation is no longer optional, it’s essential for long-term success. As pioneers in the space, we are excited to share, and gain, knowledge at the OPTECH Conference this Fall.”Marino’s colleague and Co-Founder of Varro, Mark Chrisman, will be presenting a thought leadership session at OPTECH which will focus on the importance of technology in the commercial banking and real estate industry. Attendees can expect to leave the session with actionable strategies to effectively manage technology adoption, foster innovation, and optimize operational outcomes in their real estate portfolios.Marino stated, “Built technology is the backbone of innovation in the CRE and lending and servicing space, we’re excited to discuss, and learn more about, additional platforms that streamline process and enhance transparency for organizations.”Session Summary:∙ Title: Blueprint for Innovation - Piloting and Sustaining New PropTech∙ Date/Time: Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024∙ Overview: In this expert panel, multifamily executives will learn how to navigate the complexities of adopting new technology. From launching pilot programs to sustaining and scaling successful innovations, this session is designed to provide attendees with practical strategies to drive efficiency and innovation within their organizations.The OPTECH 2024 Conference is renowned for bringing together thought leaders and industry experts in multifamily housing and technology. This year’s event promises to deliver insights on the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the sector.About OPTECH 2024: OPTECH is the premier conference for executives in the multifamily housing industry, offering unparalleled access to thought leaders, innovative solutions, and emerging trends in the property management and technology sectors. For more information on the speaking engagement, you can head to the conference website HERE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.