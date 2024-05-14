CRE PropTech Pioneers Varro Solidify Strategic Partnership with JMI Reports
Varro, a subsidiary of Real Integrated Technology, has strategically partnered with JMI Reports to amplify inspection services capabilities.CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Varro, a subsidiary of Real Integrated Technology, has strategically partnered with JMI Reports to amplify inspection services capabilities. Varro has firmly established a solution to provide technology and service to an underserved aspect of Commercial Real Estate Loan Management. The solution is entwined with the growing demand around CRE Loan Inspection, Loan Compliance, and Loan Maintenance services.
In addition to the technology platform, Varro has historically offered Inspection Services to clients using their platform. CEO and Co-Founder of Varro, Joseph Marino, states: “We have heavily invested in our technology stack to ensure developers are creating a comprehensive tool to manage all aspects of Commercial Real Estate. There has also been a need for physical inspection services. Over the past decade, we’ve done a great job supporting this need, but growth and demand has been significant. The partnership with JMI allows us to scale support while simultaneously enhancing our tech platform.”
JMI provides Inspection Services by maintaining a National footprint throughout the United States. Through 30+ years of inspection reporting, JMI has supported the Residential, Commercial and Agribusniess markets with reliable and consistent reporting and inspection services. JMI’s SVP of Growth and Innovation, Tim McKendry, states: “Varro has an exceptional technology platform, and we offer comprehensive inspection services, with boots on the ground that can reach hundreds of thousands of locations with ease. The partnership makes great sense.”
Varro's suite of products and services provides automated and transparent management around the inspection process of commercial assets. Products are designed to mitigate risk and enhance operational efficiency. JMI has been a trusted risk assessment partner for insurance carriers, MGAs and millions of their policies.
