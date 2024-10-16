BEAUTY THAT GIVES BACK: ESALON DELIVERS HOPE AND HAIR HAPPINESS WITH NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION PARTNERSHIP

eSalon Custom Hair Color

Proceeds Benefit Providing Early Detection, Education and Support Services To Those Affected By Breast Cancer

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSalon , the first and only truly custom home hair color company, is thrilled to continue its longtime partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation , Inc. (NBCF).From October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025, any purchase of an eSalon hair color and care product will result in a $1 donation of up to $15,000 to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services. Founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor Janelle Hail, National Breast Cancer Foundation is committed to helping by offering free, innovative programs to women facing breast cancer so that no one has to face breast cancer alone.“We’re thrilled to continue supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.this year,” said Greta Rose, CEO at eSalon. “Over the past 10 years, eSalon is proud to have donated $150,000 to breast cancer awareness. We hope our loyal customers will keep Breast Cancer Awareness top of mind beyond October and join eSalon in the fight to find a cure.”Customers can support NBCF now until next fall with the purchase of eSalon’s award-winning Custom Hair Color Set, new Custom Hair Care routine, and multitasking color enhancers, treatments and styling products to achieve salon-quality hair at home.To learn more, please visit esalon.com, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.###About eSaloneSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that’s made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.eSalon is reinventing the at-home salon experience by offering fully customized home hair color, personalized hair care, and professional hair care and accessories—plus, the expertise of salon professionals all at your fingertips. Every hair color order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It’s the embodiment of your hair, your goals, your way.Press Contact:pr@esalon.comAbout National Breast Cancer Foundation:Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Nowby providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 18 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ Press Contact:amiller@nbcf.org

