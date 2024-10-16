(Some) Assembly Required: Put the Pieces Together – Practice for the Great ShakeOut

Did you feel that? The annual Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is coming on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10:17 a.m. (local time, wherever you are). We never know where or when an earthquake may happen, but preparing is easier than assembling a piece of Swedish furniture. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the step-by-step guide created by the U.S. Geological Survey.

You can follow these basic steps to take part in the drill and learn more about how to prepare for earthquakes.

Set a reminder for 10:17 a.m. on 10/17 and join millions for the world’s largest preparedness drill.