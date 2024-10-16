Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,208 in the last 365 days.

(Some) Assembly Required: Put the Pieces Together – Practice for the Great ShakeOut

Did you feel that? The annual Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is coming on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10:17 a.m. (local time, wherever you are). We never know where or when an earthquake may happen, but preparing is easier than assembling a piece of Swedish furniture. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the step-by-step guide created by the U.S. Geological Survey. 

You can follow these basic steps to take part in the drill and learn more about how to prepare for earthquakes. 

Set a reminder for 10:17 a.m. on 10/17 and join millions for the world’s largest preparedness drill.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

(Some) Assembly Required: Put the Pieces Together – Practice for the Great ShakeOut

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more