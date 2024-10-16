Netflix and Amlogic Enhance Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Video Streaming

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, has announced a strengthened strategic partnership with Netflix to improve the integration of Netflix services and bring more innovations into operator markets worldwide. This collaboration aims to provide operators with innovative, cost-effective, and faster-to-market set-top box solutions, enabling them to quickly enter the market.Through their collaboration on system-on-a-chip (SoC) reference platforms, Amlogic and Netflix aim to streamline the integration of Netflix services into diverse global ecosystems, introducing the latest version of the Netflix Ready Device Platform (NRDP) with enhanced features and security. The success of Netflix's Hailstorm Program, which provides pre-certified Netflix-ready solutions, exemplifies the effectiveness of this collaboration. This initiative empowers Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to deliver seamless viewing experiences, reduce operational costs, and accelerate product launches, ultimately facilitating the introduction of new services in a rapidly evolving market.Furthermore, Amlogic and Netflix are dedicated to driving innovation. Over the past few years, the companies have worked closely to optimize user experiences through advancements in low-latency audio and video, multi-instance playback, seamless UI interactions, thermal management, and HDR processing. They are also committed to exploring the integration of AI technologies in the audio and video sectors to enable future innovations."Amlogic is excited to deepen our collaboration with Netflix," said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy at Amlogic. "Together, we are focused on helping our customers quickly adapt to market changes and improve their service offerings, ensuring they remain competitive in a fast-paced environment."Amlogic will showcase its latest Netflix-powered solutions at the 2024 APAC TV Summit on Oct. 15-16, 2024, in meeting room 114 at the Queen Sirikit Convention Center, Bangkok.Alan Wong, Senior Director of Global Partner Programs at Netflix, stated: 'We are excited to expand our partnership with Amlogic, making Netflix integration easier for the set-top box market. With this innovative step and Netflix's vast array of original content worldwide, we will deliver exceptional content to more members and enhance their viewing experience."-ENDS-About AmlogicAmlogic is a leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in designing and developing high-performance system-on-chips (SoCs). With innovative technologies and top-notch solutions, Amlogic has expanded into areas like edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics. By providing complete solutions along with leading software and hardware technologies, Amlogic helps customers quickly develop market-leading products. Amlogic is also dedicated to sustainability, using advanced silicon processing techniques and power management solutions. Founded in Silicon Valley, Amlogic has R&D, support, and sales offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.amlogic.com About NetflixNetflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 278 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

