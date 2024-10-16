PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 12, 2024 Bong Go gives a boost to displaced workers in Guimaras Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team has provided additional support to assist those affected by recent economic challenges in Nueva Valencia, Jordan, San Lorenzo, and Buenavista in Guimaras, on Friday, October 11. Go, in coordination with Congressman Lucille Nava, Governor JC Rahman Nava, Nueva Valencia Mayor Atty. Paul dela Cruz, Jordan Mayor Toto Chavez, San Lorenzo Mayor Ninfa Gajo, and Buenavista Mayor Samuel Gumarin, partnered with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program to benefit the qualified recipients. The senator then took the opportunity to commend DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges disadvantaged and displaced workers face. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. As a lawmaker, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which advocated establishing a system to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment if enacted into law. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Held at the respective gymnasiums of Brgy. La Paz in Nueva Valencia, Brgy. Baluangan in Jordan, Brgy. Sapal in San Lorenzo, and Brgy. Salvacion in Buenavista, Go's Malasakit Team gave a total of 198 beneficiaries snacks, vitamins, fans, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Shoes were also given to select recipients. "Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," Go said. To further help the province, Go, as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported road improvements in Buenavista and Nueva Valencia. He also supported the acquisition of a dump truck, construction of a multipurpose building, and improvements for Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital (Dr. CGNPH), all in Jordan. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go urged individuals with health concerns to seek assistance from the Malasakit Center at Dr. CGNPH, which is intended to help impoverished patients with their healthcare costs. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than 15 million Filipinos. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go.

