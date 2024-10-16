PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 Bong Go provides support to displaced workers in President Quirino and Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of Sultan Kudarat, provided on Monday, October 14, various forms of assistance to underprivileged residents and displaced workers in President Quirino and Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat. "Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, kaya't tuloy-tuloy po ang ating pagtulong sa abot ng makakaya," Go expressed in a message. In coordination with Esperanza Mayor Charles Ploteña and President Quirino Mayor Maria Sandigan, Go's team distributed snacks, shirts, sling bags, basketballs, and volleyballs to each beneficiary. Furthermore, the senator's Malasakit team also gave away shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients. The said relief initiative was held at the Esperanza gymnasium. Through the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, 110 beneficiaries from Esperanza and another 110 from President Quirino were given temporary employment. "Ang TUPAD ay isang programa na layong makatulong sa mga kababayan nating walang trabaho o naapektuhan ang kabuhayan. Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakakapagbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila," he added. To further promote the welfare of Filipino workers affected by crises and ensure that those who reside in rural areas lacking job opportunities are taken care of, Go filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. Additionally, in response to the ongoing economic challenges faced by many Filipinos, Go co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which seeks to increase the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide, aiming to provide immediate financial relief to workers across the country. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, then urged beneficiaries to visit the nearest Malasakit Center located at Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital in Isulan if they require medical assistance for their healthcare needs. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 166 operational centers have helped over 15 million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.