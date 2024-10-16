Super Partners with Long & Foster to Provide Exceptional Home Warranty Protection for Homebuyers

Super home warranties now available to Long & Foster agents and their clients.

Better Coverage with Fewer Out-of-Pocket Costs in DC Metro and Beyond

Our partnership with Super represents our continued commitment to providing the most seamless, stress-free experience in real estate, from homebuying through homeownership.” — Patrick Bain, CEO The Long & Foster Companies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super , a leading provider of subscription care for the home, has partnered with Long & Foster Real Estate, one of the nation’s top real estate companies. Long & Foster agents and their clients now have access to Super’s superior home warranty options that include more coverage and better protection with the convenience of a technology-enabled experience.Long & Foster is part of The Long & Foster Companies, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway affiliate HomeServices of America and the industry pioneer of the all-inclusive approach to real estate. With Long & Foster, you have access to everything and everyone you need to buy, sell, rent, invest and own a home. Services include real estate, inspection, mortgage, insurance, settlement, and moving. It’s one company and one team with one goal – its clients and agents real estate success."We're excited to deepen our presence across the HomeServices of America network with Long & Foster, who pioneered an all-inclusive real estate experience. We look forward to providing Long & Foster agents and homeowners with home warranty coverage that defies expectations,” said Jorey Ramer, CEO of Super.“Our partnership with Super represents our continued commitment to providing the most seamless, stress-free experience in real estate, from homebuying through homeownership,” said Patrick Bain, president and CEO of The Long & Foster Companies.One of the key features that sets Super apart is its focus on creating an "own like a renter" approach for homeowners. Unlike traditional providers, Super offers a comprehensive solution that goes beyond insuring breakdowns. With Super’s powerful technology platform, homeowners can easily coordinate repairs, schedule appointments, and track the progress of their repairs—all through a simple and intuitive app. This end-to-end coordination ensures that homeowners no longer bear the burden of managing repairs themselves, saving them time, effort, and stress. By investing in technology, Super provides a streamlined, worry-free experience for homeowners with more protection than traditional home warranty companies and with fewer out-of-pocket costs.The partnership launched in September in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and over time, Super’s home warranties will be available to all Long & Foster agents across the East Coast. Super’s partnership with Long & Foster follows the announcement of its launch with Intero, both part of an encompassing partnership with their parent company, HomeServices of America.About SuperSuper was founded in 2015 with the mission to make caring for a home completely carefree. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers subscription-based care for the home, including home warranties and home maintenance. We leverage data and technology to deliver high-quality, fast, and worry-free home repair and maintenance. Learn more at hellosuper.com.About Long & Foster Real EstateLong & Foster Real Estate is part of The Long & Foster Companies, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway affiliate HomeServices of America and the industry pioneer of the all-inclusive approach to real estate. With Long & Foster, you have access to everything and everyone you need to buy, sell, rent, invest and own a home. Real estate. Inspection. Mortgage. Insurance. Settlement. Moving. It’s one company and one team with one goal – your real estate success. Visit LongandFoster.com for more information, or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.