Royalton Barracks / Runaway Juvenile / UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE *****On 10/15/2024 at approximately 1956 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were notified Liddiard has been located by the Woodstock PD ***** CASE#: 24B2005046 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus STATION: Royalton CONTACT#: 802 234 9933 DATE/TIME: 10/15/2024 – Approximately 0012 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 169 Alger Brook Road, Strafford, Vermont / VT and NH Border JUVENILE: Gia Liddiard AGE: 16 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Strafford, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified Gia Liddiard had ran away from her residence. Upon contacting her guardians, Troopers discovered Liddiard’s could be possibly located in the Town of White River Junction, Vermont, and planning on taking a FLIX Bus to either Boston, MA or Chicago, IL. Liddiard’s photo has been attached above. Anyone with information pertaining to Liddiard’s location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks (802)-234-9933.

