Royalton Barracks / Runaway Juvenile / UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

*****On 10/15/2024 at approximately 1956 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were notified Liddiard has been located by the Woodstock PD ***** 

   

CASE#: 24B2005046

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                         

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2024 – Approximately 0012 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 169 Alger Brook Road, Strafford, Vermont / VT and NH Border

 

JUVENILE: Gia Liddiard                                              

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Strafford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified Gia Liddiard had ran away from her residence. Upon contacting her guardians, Troopers discovered Liddiard’s could be possibly located in the Town of White River Junction, Vermont, and planning on taking a FLIX Bus to either Boston, MA or Chicago, IL. Liddiard’s photo has been attached above. Anyone with information pertaining to Liddiard’s location is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks (802)-234-9933.

 

Royalton Barracks / Runaway Juvenile / UPDATE

