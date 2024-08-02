Los Angeles Singer Songwriter Vincent Covello Releases Heart-Wrenching Album, "Torchlights," August 2 2024

Torchlights - Vincent Covello

Torchlights is a Personal Sentimental Album and Reflects on Love, Life and Loss

Torchlights is a pop/adult contemporary album embodying ten songs of love, life, and loss. The songs are about relationships, joy, heartbreak, and individual lifespans in the soul. ” — Vincent Covello

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adult contemporary singer-songwriter, jazz, and pop musician, Vincent Covello is dropping his “Torchlights” album, a collection of modern, emotional, songs of the heart in the tradition of classic, “torch songs” on Friday, August 2nd, 2024.

The album was crafted during the pandemic and touches on the emotions experienced during this time. This collection of music is a reflection on the human journey of love, life, and loss. The ten various old and new tracks have become an organic, full-concept adult-contemporary, a standard light jazz album with an arc from the opening to the final song, which is rarely done in a world of singles. Each song is a single torchlight in our hearts that we share and always carry the light.

Vincent Covello says, “Torchlights is a pop/adult contemporary album embodying ten songs of love, life, and loss. The songs are about relationships, joy, heartbreak, and individual lifespans in the soul. Songs “Cry’n Eyes”, “Time Plays Us All”, “Blow Your Mind”, and “The Next Life” were released in order starting in February earlier this year, each with an accompanying music video. The mood of the tracks is romantic, inspiring, loving, emotional, uplifting, joyful, and sentimental.

Vincent has worked closely with producer Don Miggs on the production of Torchlights alongside co-writer and musician, Victor Migenes. Recordings were also done with the Jim Riley Band, the acclaimed saxophonist Michael Lington, and the incomparable orchestrator Andrew Joslyn. Covello is also a premier entertainment industry vocal and performance coach working with various singers and musicians such as Victoria Justice and performers on Broadway in Les Misérables, The Lion King, Annie, and more. In 1995, Vincent teamed up with producer/artist BT with Warner Bros Records playing a crucial part in the new sound in dance music, and was at the forefront with his hit song “Loving You More”.



Follow Vincent Covello on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Subscribe to Vincent Covello on YouTube

Check out Vincent Covello on Spotify

Time Plays Us All - Vincent Covello