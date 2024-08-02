Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,307 in the last 365 days.

Los Angeles Singer Songwriter Vincent Covello Releases Heart-Wrenching Album, "Torchlights," August 2 2024

Torchlights - Vincent Covello

Torchlights is a Personal Sentimental Album and Reflects on Love, Life and Loss

Torchlights is a pop/adult contemporary album embodying ten songs of love, life, and loss. The songs are about relationships, joy, heartbreak, and individual lifespans in the soul. ”
— Vincent Covello

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adult contemporary singer-songwriter, jazz, and pop musician, Vincent Covello is dropping his “Torchlights” album, a collection of modern, emotional, songs of the heart in the tradition of classic, “torch songs” on Friday, August 2nd, 2024.

The album was crafted during the pandemic and touches on the emotions experienced during this time. This collection of music is a reflection on the human journey of love, life, and loss. The ten various old and new tracks have become an organic, full-concept adult-contemporary, a standard light jazz album with an arc from the opening to the final song, which is rarely done in a world of singles. Each song is a single torchlight in our hearts that we share and always carry the light.

Vincent Covello says, “Torchlights is a pop/adult contemporary album embodying ten songs of love, life, and loss. The songs are about relationships, joy, heartbreak, and individual lifespans in the soul. Songs “Cry’n Eyes”, “Time Plays Us All”, “Blow Your Mind”, and “The Next Life” were released in order starting in February earlier this year, each with an accompanying music video. The mood of the tracks is romantic, inspiring, loving, emotional, uplifting, joyful, and sentimental.

Vincent has worked closely with producer Don Miggs on the production of Torchlights alongside co-writer and musician, Victor Migenes. Recordings were also done with the Jim Riley Band, the acclaimed saxophonist Michael Lington, and the incomparable orchestrator Andrew Joslyn. Covello is also a premier entertainment industry vocal and performance coach working with various singers and musicians such as Victoria Justice and performers on Broadway in Les Misérables, The Lion King, Annie, and more. In 1995, Vincent teamed up with producer/artist BT with Warner Bros Records playing a crucial part in the new sound in dance music, and was at the forefront with his hit song “Loving You More”.


Follow Vincent Covello on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok
Subscribe to Vincent Covello on YouTube
Check out Vincent Covello on Spotify

Chip Schutzman
Miles High Productions
+1 3238060400
email us here

Time Plays Us All - Vincent Covello

You just read:

Los Angeles Singer Songwriter Vincent Covello Releases Heart-Wrenching Album, "Torchlights," August 2 2024

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more