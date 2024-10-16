National Secure Transport Expands Partnership with C3 Industries to Provide Cash-in-Transit Services in Illinois

National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system. Ari Raptis, CEO and founder of National Secure Transport National Secure Transport, a trusted provider of secure cash management and logistics services for cash-intensive businesses and banks across the U.S..

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Secure Transport (NST), a trusted provider of secure cash management and logistics services for cash-intensive businesses and banks across the U.S., today announced an expanded partnership with multi-state operator C3 Industries. This expansion will extend NST’s cash-in-transit services to Illinois, marking the 18th state in NST’s operational footprint. With plans to reach 29 to 36 states over the next six months, NST is positioned to lead logistics services for cash-heavy industries nationwide.C3 Industries, the vertically integrated multi-state operator behind High Profile, has been a partner of NST since 2023. High Profile operates retail locations across six states and has previously partnered with NST for its cash-in-transit services in Missouri, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.“Our collaboration with National Secure Transport has provided great value and logistical solutions to High Profile over the past year. We look forward to growing our partnership in Illinois,” said Lynn Martin, Vice President of Finance for C3 Industries.Launched in 2017 by Ari Raptis, National Secure Transport’s transportation logistics companies employ more than 200 people across more than 28 states, utilizing retired police officers and military veterans to carry out all deliveries.“We’ve developed customized solutions for C3 Industries, prioritizing fast, reliable service to ensure their cash solutions meet their demands. We’re excited to expand our cash-in-transit offerings in Illinois, a much-needed service for businesses across various cash-intensive industries. We’re honored to continue earning their trust as we prepare for future growth,” said Ari Raptis, CEO of National Secure Transport.The new partnership follows recent collaborations with banks in Missouri and Michigan and adds to NST’s expanding roster of 20+ financial partners.For information, visit www.NationalSecureTransport.com and www.c3industries.com About National Secure Transport (NST):National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system. The company’s customer-service-oriented approach to cash management ensures safety, compliance, and first-rate customer success while saving clients time and money. National Secure Transport utilizes the latest advanced tracking technology, vehicle safety, and 24/7 all-encompassing surveillance for our fleet of armored vehicles. With top-of-the-line multiple GPS tracking systems and real-time vehicle CCTV technologies, the team keeps cash safe every step of the way. National Secure Transport utilizes the industry’s leading fully integrated cash management software to ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and eliminate time-consuming data entry with real-time reporting. For information, visit www.NationalSecureTransport.com. About C3 IndustriesC3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with multiple product brands including the award-winning Cloud Cover and Galactic, and a retail network, High Profile. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails high-quality products at its High Profile locations in Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Additional High Profile retail locations are scheduled to open throughout 2024 in New Jersey, Missouri and Connecticut. C3 currently operates almost 275,000 sq. ft. of total cultivation and processing facilities, with 125,000 sq. ft in Michigan, 37,000 sq. ft. in Massachusetts, 110,000 sq. ft. in Missouri. The company also has a 58,000 sq. ft. Connecticut facility in development.For more information about C3, visit www.c3industries.com

