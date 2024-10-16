New Pegasus 1200 Pro Multi-Surface Floor Extractor Delivers Highest Jan-San Cleaning Power, Efficiency, Capacity

The Pegasus 1200 Pro Multi-Surface Extractor is the lightest and most powerful extractor in its class. The Pegasus 1200 is designed to be transportable and easy for a single operator to use.

The Pegasus 1200 Pro Multi-Surface Extractor exceeds the demanding requirements of both the hard surface and carpet cleaning professional, in a lightweight, versatile package,” — Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors, today announced the company’s new Pegasus 1200 Pro Multi-Surface Extractor. The Pegasus 1200 Pro combines advanced cleaning power, with lightweight single-user operation, to provide faster, easier floor cleaning for commercial operations.

The U.S. Products Pegasus 1200 Pro Multi-Surface Extractor is the lightest and most powerful extractor in its class. The Pegasus 1200 is designed to be transportable and easy for a single operator to use.

The Pegasus 1200 Pro is built in the USA with top-mounted dual 3-stage vacuum motors. Top-mounted dual vacuums make the Extractor more maneuverable, and deliver unmatched adjustable 400-1200 psi and 200 CFM.

“Commercial Jan-San crews demand lightweight, high performance, high-lift Extractors that provide fast cleaning times to get big jobs done right, the first time. The Pegasus 1200 Pro Extractor exceeds the demanding requirements of both the hard surface and carpet cleaning professional, in a lightweight, versatile package,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO.

U.S. Products Pegasus 1200 Professional Grade Extractor

The Pegasus 1200 Pro Multi-Surface Extractor is an upright Extractor that’s built with the industry’s strongest motor. The Pegasus 1200 delivers high psi, lift and reduced drying time. The Auto-fill/Auto-dump capability allows work crews to continuously operate the high-performance extractor and cover large areas and finish incrementally more square footage in less time – which helps them achieve new levels of operational productivity and worksite revenue.



Why Multi-Surface Extractors Are Demanded by Jan-San Crews

Professional cleaning operations must be able to reach, clean and restore all surface types. Stone, tile, and varying carpet surfaces require different pressure to clean – but not damage -- these variable surfaces. Multi-surface extraction systems must be compact, portable and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet & upholstery, to hard surfaces,

A 1200 psi multi-surface extraction system uses water pressure to clean surfaces -- similar to a pressure washer. Adjustable psi multi-surface extraction systems allow users to scale cleaning to the exact amount of pressure needed to deep-clean all surface areas in a facility, such as: furniture, upholstery, carpet, tile and grout, cement, showers, and restroom floors.

Pegasus 1200 Multi-Surface Pro Extractor Availability

The new Pegasus 1200 Pro Multi-Surface Extractor is available now via the U.S. Products Website or from authorized worldwide U.S. Products Dealers and Representatives. The Pegasus 1200 Pro Multi-Surface Extractor Bundle also includes an award-winning U.S. Products Revolver Wand for hard-surface cleaning. For more information, contact U.S. Products at uspsales@usproducts.com.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The superior U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands improve a facility’s sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: USPSales@USProducts.com, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694.

Pegasus 1200 Pro Multi-Surface Extractor delivers advanced cleaning power for faster, easier commercial operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

