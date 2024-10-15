Mayor Wu and Disabilities Commission Celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Mayor Wu and the City of Boston Disabilities Commission today announced programming and initiatives honoring October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), an initiative spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Labor to highlight the contributions of workers with disabilities as well as recognize the barriers to employment that too many disabled people who are ready and willing to join the workforce continue to experience. This year’s theme is “Access to Good Jobs for All.”

“Our goal in the City is to ensure that every single resident, regardless of disability status, has the opportunity to pursue the career of their choice, and be supported throughout the process,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are proud to celebrate the value and talent of workers with disabilities this month, and to provide the much needed resources to build future careers.”

The Disabilities Commission, in partnership with the Peoples Operations Cabinet, Worker Empowerment Cabinet, Mayor’s Office of Housing, and the Massachusetts Office on Disability, will host a series of webinars every Wednesday during the month of October in honor of NDEAM. Each webinar will be held on Zoom, free and open to the public. The webinars are designed to inform Boston’s disability community how to find and apply for City of Boston jobs and provide resources for job seekers with disabilities about important issues such as banking and saving, housing, and workers rights.

This webinar series furthers the work of Mayor Wu and the Equity & Inclusion Cabinet on financial empowerment and economic mobility for people with disabilities. The City of Boston recognizes that disability is a vital component of equity and inclusion.

“National Disability Employment Awareness Month serves as a powerful reminder of the value that people with disabilities bring to the workplace, and we are committed to ensuring they have equitable access to good jobs in our city,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion for the City of Boston. “Through this programming, we reaffirm our dedication to empowering residents with disabilities and fostering a truly inclusive Boston.”

Following the webinar series, The Disability Commission will be partnering with local disability organizations, including MassAbility, the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, JVS, and Work Inc., to identify job-ready Boston residents with disabilities who are actively seeking employment. Some of these residents will be invited to a pilot initiative, “Interview Day,” which will provide individuals with an opportunity to interview for specific City of Boston jobs they’ve applied for as long as they meet the minimum qualifications.

“People with disabilities bring immense value to the workforce, and I hope that more people with disabilities who are seeking employment will consider applying to work for the City of Boston." said Disability Commissioner and ADA Title II Coordinator Kristen McCosh. “I am excited about our pilot ‘Interview Day’ for residents with disabilities who have applied for City jobs. This will eliminate a crucial barrier to employment for residents with disabilities, by granting them a first-round interview.”

The Disability Commission’s 2024 webinar series is open to the public and the remaining schedule is below.

Session: Financial Empowerment for People with Disabilities

Wednesday, October 16th, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

This webinar is an opportunity for people with disabilities to learn about free financial wellness resources that the City of Boston has available for you and your family. This session will also include resources aimed at helping building credit, finding free banking options, and free tax preparation.

Session: Finding Affordable, Available, Accessible Housing in Boston

Wednesday, October 23rd, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

This webinar will include information on accessible housing — what features are included in "accessible" or "ADA" housing units including mobility or sensory units. It will also include information about how to search for accessible and affordable housing and how the housing process and lotteries work.

Session: Know Your Employment Rights

Wednesday, October 30, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

In partnership with the City's Office of Labor Policy and Worker Protections, this webinar will give an overview of these legal protections with a focus on the rights of workers with disabilities. Speakers from the Massachusetts Office on Disability will provide information on how to make the decision to disclose disabilities, how to request reasonable accommodations, and what to do if your rights are denied.

Registration for the webinars is required to attend. To register for any session, please visit this link. ASL and CART have been requested for all sessions.

Interpretation, translation, and disability accommodations are available to attendees at no cost. If you are planning on attending and need them, please contact the Disability Commission through either emailing disability@boston.gov, calling 617-635-3682, or texting 617-251-2718.