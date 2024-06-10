CyFlare and Stellar Cyber Offer QRadar Customers a Cost-Effective, Open XDR Alternative to Palo Alto’s XSIAM
Following Palo Alto Networks' acquisition of QRadar, the partnership provides QRadar customers with a seamless, cost-effective, and open security solution.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyFlare, a leading provider of managed security services, and Stellar Cyber, the world’s most open AI-driven security operations platform powered by Open XDR technology, today announced a strategic partnership to offer QRadar customers a comprehensive, affordable, and open security solution. This partnership addresses the growing concerns of QRadar users facing pressure to migrate to Palo Alto Networks' XSIAM platform following its recent acquisition of IBM's QRadar SIEM platform.
"We recognize that many organizations relying on QRadar are seeking alternatives to the proprietary and potentially costly XSIAM platform," said Joe Morin, CEO at CyFlare. "Our collaboration with Stellar Cyber enables us to deliver a proven solution that seamlessly integrates with QRadar and surpasses its capabilities in threat detection, response, and overall value."
By combining CyFlare's managed security expertise with Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform, QRadar customers gain a turnkey solution that includes 24/7 threat monitoring, rapid incident response, and expert guidance, all without requiring additional in-house resources. This approach empowers organizations to strengthen their security posture while maintaining their existing investments.
"Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform is designed to integrate effortlessly with a wide range of security tools, including QRadar," stated Greg Lewis, VP of Sales for Stellar Cyber. "This allows organizations to leverage their current infrastructure while benefiting from advanced AI-driven threat detection and response capabilities."
Key advantages of the CyFlare and Stellar Cyber partnership for QRadar customers:
• Seamless Integration: Preserves existing QRadar deployments and other security tool investments.
• Cost-Effective: Offers a compelling alternative to the potentially higher costs of XSIAM.
• Open Architecture: Empowers organizations with flexibility and avoids vendor lock-in.
• Advanced Threat Detection: Leverages AI and machine learning for superior security outcomes.
• Managed Security Expertise: Provides access to CyFlare's seasoned team of security professionals for round-the-clock support.
QRadar customers seeking a seamless, cost-effective, and open alternative to XSIAM are encouraged to contact CyFlare for a personalized security briefing. Discover how our partnership with Stellar Cyber can address your unique needs and provide a smooth transition. Visit https://cyflare.com/schedule-a-demo/ or email sales@cyflare.com to schedule your briefing today.
About CyFlare
CyFlare delivers comprehensive, proactive cybersecurity solutions without complexity, empowering organizations of all sizes to defend against evolving cyber threats. With CyFlare's managed security services and the power of Open XDR, businesses gain advanced threat detection and response capabilities, dramatically reducing their mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). The company's U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC) and team of experts ensure 24/7 protection and support, allowing organizations to maximize their security posture while minimizing costs and complexity. For more information, visit www.cyflare.com.
About Stellar Cyber
Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven Security Operations Platform powered by Open XDR delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With Stellar Cyber, Enterprises, MSSPs and MSPs reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.
Brittany Day
CyFlare
+1 8777293527
email us here