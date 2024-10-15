Submit Release
Poland: Polish Red Cross launched Emblem Campaign

On 8 May, Polish Red Cross (PRC) launched its Emblem campaign, supported by the ICRC. Through this campaign, PRC wants to sensitize Polish public opinion about the need to safeguard the Red Cross emblem, inform on who it protects, and who can use it.

The slogan of the campaign “Nie korzystaj z niego na własną rękę” means "Do not use it on your own”. In the video promoting the campaign, dancers create the red cross with their hands, as well as words “hope”, “help” and “protection”. For more, please visit www.pckmamoc.pl.

