S. 59, Chance to Compete Act of 2024

S. 59 would require federal agencies to use skills-based assessments for hiring civil service positions but would allow an agency to develop occupational questionnaires for openings if it determines that an examination is impractical for certain positions. To support those changes, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) would need to develop and implement a plan to transition federal hiring practices within three years of enactment.

S. 59 also would allow agencies and OPM to establish teams of specialists to improve assessments and share qualified applications throughout the federal government. Further, all federal agencies would be required to provide data related to the assessments they establish to OPM on a quarterly basis. Finally, OPM and the Government Accountability Office would be required to complete several reports to the Congress on the feasibility of implementing assessments, hiring practices, and governmentwide personnel records.