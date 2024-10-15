Council Passes Bill to Reduce Excessive Vehicular Noise with Automated Noise Cameras

MARYLAND, October 15 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

From the Offices of Council Vice President Stewart and Councilmember Fani-González

The pilot program, introduced by Vice President Stewart and Councilmember Fani-González, aims to reduce excessive vehicular noise by implementing “noise camera” devices

The Montgomery County Council voted today to enact legislation that would establish a pilot program aimed at reducing excessive vehicular noise. The Vehicle Noise Abatement Monitoring Pilot Program, introduced by Vice President Kate Stewart and Councilmember Natali Fani-González, requires the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) to implement automated noise abatement monitoring systems, or “noise camera” devices, to help enforce existing state exhaust noise laws.

“My office has heard from many residents about the need to address excessive motor vehicle noise, and today we take an important step in moving toward a solution,” Vice President Stewart said. “This pilot program will issue warnings and ultimately citations to protect residents’ health and well-being and help our public safety officials manage ongoing disturbances.”

“Excessive vehicular noise from modified or defective mufflers is more than a mere annoyance,” Councilmember Fani-González said. “It has become a serious quality of life and safety issue on the roads of Wheaton, Forest Glen, Glenmont, Aspen Hill, Rockville and beyond. By leveraging advanced technology and automated enforcement, we can more effectively enforce existing vehicular noise laws everywhere without redirecting other valuable police resources.”

Del. Julie Palakovich Carr led state efforts to pass legislation during the 2024 Maryland Legislative Session enabling the County to establish a pilot program to reduce excessive vehicular noise. The pilot program seeks to reduce the harmful physical and mental health impacts from noise pollution caused by defective or altered mufflers and exhaust systems in vehicles.

The pilot program enables MCPD to deploy three noise abatement monitoring systems in locations across the County determined based on capabilities of the chosen noise cameras. The noise abatement monitoring system acts as an audio camera used to detect and measure degrees of noise, especially from vehicles. The noise abatement monitoring devices are equipped with microphones to identify extreme noises that exceed a certain threshold.

Under Maryland law, vehicles must not exceed a sound limit of 80 decibels. When the volume is detected at least five decibels above the standard set by state law, the camera would capture a video of the vehicle causing the noise for identification.

MCPD must publish notice of the locations of the monitoring systems on the County website and ensure that signage is installed near each noise abatement monitoring system. If a monitoring system is moved, MCPD must allow at least 15 days after signage is installed before issuing citations. MCPD will issue a warning notice for first offenses of exceeding the current noise level and a fine not to exceed $75 for second offenses. The pilot program is expected to sunset on June 30, 2026.

The legislation is cosponsored by all Councilmembers.

