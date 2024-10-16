GyftHint Announces Tushar Kirtane As New Chief Product Officer (CPO)

Tushar Kirtane Chief Product Officer - GyftHint GyftHint Corporate Logo

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GyftHint https://gyfthint.com, an innovative platform transforming the way people give and receive gifts is thrilled to announce the appointment Tushar Kirtane as Chief Product Officer (CPO). With a passion for deep problem-solving and a track record of driving product and business growth, Tushar will lead GyftHint's product strategy and vision as the company continues to innovate in the gifting industry. Tushar brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling successful products, partnering closely with cross-functional teams to identify high-impact opportunities, and translating them into measurable KPIs that drive growth. He is known for his collaborative approach, working alongside stakeholders to prioritize opportunities and deliver results that align with broader business goals. “I was impressed with the team and product they’ve built so far, and the problem of helping retailers minimize returns while providing a better gifting experience for consumers made for a compelling opportunity” said Tushar Kirtane.

Tushar’s impressive background includes experience at Kevel, where he initially managed a team of Product Managers to oversee the core product. He later focused on validating and launching new product business lines, playing a crucial role in driving product innovation and market expansion. Prior to Kevel, Tushar led monetization growth at the consumer app company Pocket, where he led the launch of Pocket Premium, the company's first subscription offering. He also played a pivotal role in developing initial advertising products, such as Pocket Hits and Pocket Analytics for Brands, and building a content data experience into Mozilla Firefox’s New Tab after acquisition.

Ed Jette, CEO of GyftHint, shared his enthusiasm for the new appointment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Tushar to the GyftHint team. His strategic vision and proven expertise in building and scaling products make him the ideal leader to guide our product strategy as we continue to deliver innovative solutions for our customers.” As CPO, Tushar will be responsible for overseeing the product roadmap, driving strategic initiatives, and ensuring that GyftHint’s product offerings align with the evolving needs of customers. His leadership will be instrumental as GyftHint continues to deliver exceptional value and experiences to its users.

About GyftHint

GyftHint aspires to revolutionize the gifting landscape through an innovative marketplace that cultivates a seamless and sustainable gifting experience for retailers and consumers alike. With a commitment to empowering individuals to give and receive gifts effortlessly, GyftHint aims to leave a positive imprint on both the gifting process and the planet.

