San Gabriel Mountains National Monument project gets boost to improve access and water quality

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted a $3.5 million federal investment to improve access to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and enhance a key Southern California water source that provides Los Angeles County with one-third of its water supply.

Federal, state, tribal and local partners celebrated the announcement today, which will support trash removal projects, create new walking trails and install additional restrooms on this popular stretch of the San Gabriel River used primarily for recreation by surrounding underserved communities.

The state this month marked the 10-year anniversary of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, which was expanded by President Biden in May along with the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. This action increased protected lands in California by 130,000 acres. California has conserved more than 25% of its land to date and is on track to reach its 30×30 goal in collaboration with federal, state, tribal and community partners.