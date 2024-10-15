Submit Release
DEQ Establishes Interim Groundwater Limits for PFAS

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources has established interim maximum allowable concentrations, or IMACs, for eight per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in groundwater.   

The Division received a request to establish IMACs on July 22, 2024.  After reviewing the request, supporting materials and public comments, the Division Director has determined the IMACs will be protective of public health. Effective today, IMACs have been established for the following substances:

  • Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS)
  • Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)
  • Hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid (HFPO-DA or GenX)
  • Perfluorobutane sulfonic acid (PFBS)
  • Perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA)
  • Perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS)
  • Perfluorobutanoic acid (PFBA)
  • Perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA)

The IMACs can be used to set groundwater cleanup targets by DEQ’s Division of Waste Management. 

As required, the Director will make a recommendation to the Environmental Management Commission (EMC) within 12 months of the date of the memorandum as to whether any of the IMACs should be replaced by a new groundwater standard or expire.

The IMAC memorandum and related documents are available online

