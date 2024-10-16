PAKS Gallery brings remarkable artists to the art fair at the Carrousel du Louvre Paris

Art by Tanja Playner Nada Kelemenova next to the artwork "Desert Rose" "ITHAKA" 2 by Young-Sik Lee

PARIS, FRANCE, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 18th to 20th October 2024 PAKS Gallery shows art of about 50 selected artists at the contemporary art fair in Carrousel du Louvre Paris. Selected works of art from paintings, sculptures, digital art, drawings, photography and mixed media will be on display. In Paris PAKS Gallery shows art by Tanja Playner, who experiments with the perception and representation of her works. Split upper and lower bodies can often be seen in the works of art, placed perpendicularly, parallel or transversely to one another. Her art was exhibited in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival time, Basel Biennale, in the MOCAMAG Museum in Villa am Kaiserweg.

Experimental art by Norwegian artist Tone Aaness will be on display in Paris. Her suitcase-painted artwork "I will look for you!" (2023) will be exhibited in the Carrousel du Louvre. In her works of art, Rebeccah Klodt from Minnesota deepens the sensitivity to the Nature and the moments of life through abstract language. Most works of art have no title and thus achieve personal communication with the viewer.

Artwork by Nada Kelemenova will also be on display in the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. Nada Kelemenova experiments with the techniques and representation of abstract art. Nature plays a major role in her artwork. Theodore Robinson's drawings are exhibited in Paris. Theodore Robinson's works are known for his precise technique and subtle sense of light and shadow. Also on display are photographs by May-May Meyer. In her work, she turns to photography, which is associated with the artist's luminous inner strength.

Like as several artists in art history have approached the works of art of the old masters, the artist Anakha Nair approaches them in her depiction of the work of art "Mona Lisa from my strokes", which will be exhibited in Paris. Her Art was exhibited in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival time 2024. With her artwork, Natali Deus shows her artistic versatility and sensitive world of the artist. In Paris, graphic work with the nude as well as artworks in different styles by Natali Deus will be exhibited. Classical painting and the implementation of light are close to the heart of the American artist Jimmie Marler. Jimmie has done 13,000+ drawings and paintings. His artworks are located in many privat and museum collections. His artwork „Where my talent comes from“ (2021) will be exhibited in Paris in 2024. The classical style with impressionistic features is also very close to the artist Caroline Anderson. Two of her works of art were selected for the exhibition in the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. Rick Lundsten from USA has been painting for over 35 years. He developed an interest at an early age. He is more specifically from the lake region and have lived near the headwaters of the Mississippi River all of his life. His artwork „Chicago Lighthouse“ in Paris. Every stroke of hair and/or feathers in Deborah Lanphear's artwork is captured in detail through many colors. Her medium of choice is colored pencil on birch wood canvas. Her artwork “Mare and Her Colt” will be on display at the Carrousel du Louvre.

Paintings by Matha Cotes from Colombia are a testament to the vitality of life, inspired by nature's raw beauty. In her artwork Jacaranda Coloreada (2024) , which will be on display in Paris, one can sense proximity to Impressionism and especially Pointilism. Abstract expression can be seen in the artworks of Aleksandra Pomorisac from Croatia. Similar to Joan Mitchell, but also Kandinsky, she was inspired by music and brought her influences from music onto the canvas. Artworks by FUTURE is EMZO shining a light on matters of global importance impacting our world. The artist sees self as the communicator and a producer of aesthetic unique works, seeking to gain recognition and understanding, using emotional power as a means to inform, disturb and amuse with an intent to engage people in those things important to me. In the Carrousel du Louvre Paris PAKS Gallery will show the work "The World is F*cked". The practice of an artist EJ Lee from USA consists of uncovering the complexities of the English Language through her poems from a dyslexic perspective. Her poems are written in phonetic English, thus engaging the viewers to struggle to read. This coded language plays with her ability to share deep emotions from afar. If the viewer is determined to decode the message, then they will be able to interpret the artwork at hand. In Paris, visitors will be able to explore the art of EJ Lee with the PAKS Gallery.

In the Carrousel du Louvre will exhibited the installation “Judith and Holofernes”by german artist Susanne Hessenthaler. A theme that has been treated in many different ways in art and literature. The artist was inspired by Artemisia Gentileschi's depiction in Rome. It is a symbolic legend that describes the Israelites' conflicts with other great empires. German artist Kristina Brühler draws inspiration from historical works of art and Renaissance sculptures. With her enthusiasm for still life and modern abstract art, she creates her own world. The painting “Flourish” is exhibited by the PAKS Gallery at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris and represents natural growth – of body, mind and nature. For Palestinian Helou Gabriel, photography is about feelings that he can express without words. Gabriel Helou is a Palestinian Jerusalem-based fine art photographer, inspired by the beauty and rich culture of his home City - Jerusalem. His artwork “Jerusalem at Sunset” (2021) will be exhibited in Paris.

Art collectors are invited for Art Shopping in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris at the PAKS Gallery Booth D1 from 18 to 20 October 2024 to see art of the artists like Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Nada Kelemenova, Natali Deus, Young-Sik Lee, Susanne Hessenthaler, Tone Aaness, Jimmie Marler, Francoise Augustine, Miro Frei, Theodore Robinson, Helou Gabriel, Kristina Brühler, Aleksandra Pomorisac, Rick Lundsten, Future is EMZO, EJ Lee, Caroline Anderson, Martha Cotes, May-May Meijer, Deborah Lanphear, Anakha Nair, Kasimos and other selected artists.

