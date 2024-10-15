10 Items FEMA Assistance Can Provide Money for After a Disaster

Disasters look different depending on their magnitude, the area they hit and the people they affect. Because of that, what you need after a disaster will also look different. FEMA assistance is designed to help you meet the variety of needs you might have in the aftermath.

If you qualify for FEMA assistance, you may first receive money for essential items like water, food, infant formula, medical supplies and more. Your application will also be assessed to determine if you qualify for other forms of assistance. Even if you’re unsure of what FEMA will cover, take as many photos as possible of the damages to your house and property, and take time to apply for assistance.

Here are ten items you might qualify for after a disaster.

1 - Home repair or replacement.

If your home was damaged by the disaster, you may receive money to help you repair or replace your home. This can even include money to help you address mold in your home caused by the disaster.

2 - Accessibility needs.

If you have a disability, you could receive money to help with specific repairs to make sure your home is accessible, such as an exterior ramp, grab bars and paved path to the home entrance. Improvements can also be made when those features were not present prior to the disaster, and they are needed due to a pre-existing disability, or a disability caused by the disaster.

3 - Rental assistance.

If you are displaced from your home because of the disaster, you could receive money to use to rent housing.

4 - Privately-owned roads, bridges or docks.

If the only access to your home has been damaged by the disaster, you could receive money for repairs.

5 - Displacement.

If you cannot return to your home because of a disaster, you could receive money to help with immediate housing needs. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing.

6 - Personal property.

You could receive money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster, books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

7 - Childcare.

You could receive money to help you pay for increased or new childcare expenses caused by the disaster.

8 - Transportation.

You could receive money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle you can use.

9 - Moving and storage expenses.

You could receive money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage, usually while you are making repairs to your home or moving to a new place due to the disaster.

10 - Medical/Dental help.

If the disaster caused an injury or illness, you could receive money to help you pay for medical expenses. This money can also be used to help replace medical/dental equipment, breastfeeding equipment or prescribed medicine damaged or lost because of the disaster.

Above are just some of the items that FEMA can help with. Everyone impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton should apply for assistance, to determine what they qualify for.

You can apply by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App, calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (available in most languages), or applying in person at a Disaster Recovery Center near you.