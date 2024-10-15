The Department of the Navy Launches Civilian Career Development Software

This milestone reflects the collective efforts across multiple commands and marks a significant shift toward a more streamlined, flexible, and accessible learning experience. The Waypoints system bolsters the DON’s mission to foster a stronger, more capable force and promotes the mission readiness and innovation needed to support the warfighter.

The program will establish the civilian learning management system, eliminating the use of multiple platforms for learning and talent management. The functions of this system empower supervisors to track employee training, administrators to support and grow the command, and provide the users career development resources.

Waypoints will help advance the operational excellence of the DON workforce and integrate civilian employees into the unified call of maritime service.

For questions related to this release, contact the U.S. Navy Office of Information at CHINFONewsDesk@us.navy.mil or 703-697-5342.