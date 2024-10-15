An elementary school in Simi Valley had an excellent reason to welcome California's Chief Justice

"One of my priorities and one of the biggest joys is actually part of the power of democracy. My favorite is elementary schools, just seeing what they're doing, encouraging their commitment to civic engagement and being engaged in their communities," [Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero] said.

