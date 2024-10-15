Submit Release
California Bar Exam to Allow Remote and Out-of-State Testing in 2024

The State Bar of California’s Committee of Bar Examiners voted 8-3 to allow candidates to sit for the exam remotely or at testing centers in other states and countries. However, the exam must be taken simultaneously with the in-state version to minimize the risk of cheating.

