Lumea Honored with 2024 Top Workplace Award by Salt Lake Tribune

Out of 150 companies recognized, Lumea secured the 33rd spot in the prestigious 2024 Top Workplace Awards

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea has been recognized as a Top Workplaces 2024 by the Salt Lake Tribune. This prestigious award is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey conducted by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner.The survey measures key aspects of the employee experience, such as feeling respected and supported, empowered to execute, and enabled to grow, among other important themes.“We're incredibly honored to receive The Top Workplaces Award from the Salt Lake Tribune this week!” said Jim Pack, Lumea CEO. “This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our amazing team at Lumea. Every day, we strive to create an environment where collaboration, innovation, and growth thrive. Thank you to everyone who makes Lumea such a special place to work!"This recognition highlights Lumea’s ongoing commitment to cultivating a positive and dynamic company culture.Being acknowledged by the Salt Lake Tribune reflects Lumea’s efforts to prioritize employee satisfaction and engagement, creating an environment that not only drives business success but also supports the personal and professional growth of every team member.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard.”About LumeaLumea, a forefront innovator in digital pathology, places patients at the core of its approach. Their best-in-class tissue-handling technology and integrated workflow AI ensure standardization and optimal tissue integrity throughout the entire pathology ecosystem, enhancing overall efficiency and quality. This distinctive strategy improves tissue yield and quality, which can lead to higher cancer detection rates, and results in a return on investment in cost and time-sensitive environments, ultimately setting a higher standard for patient care in cancer diagnostics. Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com About EnergageMaking the world a better place to work together.TMEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

