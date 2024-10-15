Spark Group Hosts Inaugural “Spark Joy Event: Celebrate Living” in Calgary

Bring the whole family on October 19, 2024 to the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark Group, a new organization dedicated to empowering communities and fostering joy, is excited to announce its first official event, Spark Joy: Celebrate Living, taking place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Chinese Cultural Centre (197 1st SW, Calgary).This family-friendly event offers live entertainment, interactive activities, and community connection.Spark Joy: Celebrate Living is designed to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, celebrating life and the power of community. From traditional Lion and Dragon dances to mesmerizing magic shows, martial arts performances, and face painting, attendees will experience a day filled with excitement, laughter, and unforgettable memories.Admission is $20 per person, with free entry for kids, and delicious food and beverages available from local vendors.Event highlights include:- Lion & Dragon Dance by the Jing Wo Cultural Association- Magic show by renowned magician Malcolm Russell- Martial arts performance by the Mo Fan Taichi Wushu Academy- Face painting by Smileland, perfect for children and the young at heart- And much more!This event is more than just entertainment – it’s a celebration of life and community. Spark Group’s mission is to ignite kindness, empower individuals, and bring people together for meaningful change.Kathryn Waslen, founder of Spark Group, created the organization after facing personal tragedy. Following the diagnosis and eventual loss of her partner, she recognized the gaps in how communities support one another during challenging times.“I realized that grief is shared and that it is universal. We all find ourselves in a variety of life changing circumstances. I like to think of grief as a reorientation towards living. Unexpectedly, I also found that it can be a creative process. I continue to learn and explore the art of healing. Community shouldn’t just be something we turn to in hardship, but something we experience in everyday life. It can be a challenge but attempting to always spot the goodness, in my opinion, is a worthwhile pursuit. Spark Group is about creating spaces where people can celebrate life, support one another, learn, experience togetherness and find beauty and hope in all the moments.”Amanda Hamilton, spokesperson for the event, also shares her own personal experiences of finding joy in difficult moments. “This event, and Spark Group, are about reimagining how we can come together – not just during life’s tough moments, but to celebrate and support one another every day,” says Amanda. “This is more than an event. It’s a joyful revolution, and we’re inviting everyone to join.”Spark Group is a community-driven organization dedicated to empowering individuals and creating lasting, positive change. By focusing on virtues like kindness, playfulness, heart power, and gentleness, Spark Group’s projects inspire and uplift communities, encouraging people to take small but meaningful actions that contribute to a brighter, more compassionate world.Join us on October 19 for the Spark Joy: Celebrate Living event and experience the magic of community, connection, and celebration. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite For more information on Spark Group and upcoming projects, visit them online

