California exceeds another clean energy milestone

Deploying battery storage is a critical component of the state’s climate and clean energy goals. The state is projected to need 52,000 MW of energy storage capacity by 2045. Today, it’s a quarter of the way there.

Increasing storage allows California’s grid to store energy from clean energy sources like solar during the day and use it during peak demand in the evening. Ramping up battery storage is a key part of Governor Newsom’s energy roadmap for achieving the state’s ambitious climate goals and a 100% clean electric grid.

Strengthening grid stability and clean energy resources

The recent surge in battery storage has significantly enhanced California’s ability to maintain grid stability during extreme weather. Throughout the summer of 2024, battery storage reliably discharged to support the grid during the net peak hours – a critical stretch of the day when the sun sets and solar resources rapidly go offline.

Battery storage discharge to the grid increased from 6,000 MW this spring to more than 8,000 MW this summer.

Programs like the California Energy Commission’s Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) are also playing a crucial role in grid reliability. This summer the program reached 515 MW of capacity to reduce grid stress during extreme conditions. The program includes one of the largest storage virtual power plants in the world with a capacity exceeding 200 MW. The virtual power plant works by tapping into a network of customer-owned battery storage systems which are typically paired with solar. Together, the individual devices provide power back to the grid. By leveraging energy assets, DSGS helps reduce the use of fossil-fuel power and supports California’s transition to a 100% clean electric grid.

California’s clean energy leadership

The state continues to set clean energy records. From January through September, clean energy supply equaled or exceeded demand in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) service area for 1,084 hours over 179 different days. That’s equivalent to more than 45 days of meeting demand with 100% clean electricity. In August, solar energy serving the grid reached a new peak of 19,600 MW.

Governor Newsom has committed billions of dollars to accelerate clean energy infrastructure development across the state and it is making an impact, helping to fast-track projects needed to meet California’s climate and energy goals.

Governor Newsom has taken unprecedented action to streamline clean energy infrastructure and invest billions of dollars to build more faster. Find clean energy projects in your community at build.ca.gov.