CHP retail crime task force recovers more than $8 million in stolen goods

Since the inception of the task force in 2019, the CHP has been involved in more than 3,000 investigations leading to the arrest of 3,223 suspects and the recovery of over 880,276 stolen goods valued at nearly $46 million.

“The California Highway Patrol commends our retail theft investigation teams for their exceptional work in dismantling organized theft rings and protecting businesses across the state,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “They prevent significant losses and ensure that those who target retailers are brought to justice. Their dedication, skill, and teamwork are critical in keeping our communities and economy safe.”

In September alone, CHP recovered 1,995 stolen items worth more than $306,553.

This effort led by the CHP is part of Governor Newsom’s comprehensive approach to combat organized retail crime, which includes new measures to crack down on property crime and creates unprecedented funding for police and prosecutors in local communities.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

Recently, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars.



Local support to fight organized retail crime

Governor Newsom has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. Today’s announcement demonstrates the success of the Governor’s Real Public Safety Plan – which focuses on strengthening local law enforcement response, ensuring perpetrators are held accountable, and getting guns and drugs off our streets, including by increased deployment of California Highway Patrol to hot spots such as Oakland, Bakersfield, and San Francisco.

The Governor announced that last year the state distributed $267 million to 55 local law enforcement agencies to help communities combat organized retail crime. These funds have enabled cities and counties to hire more police, make more arrests, and secure more felony charges against suspects. In just the first six months of the grant cycles, local law enforcement agencies that received the grants reported more than 6,900 arrests for retail theft, motor vehicle theft, and cargo theft offenses.

Last year, the California Highway Patrol reported an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.