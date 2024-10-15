Shamrock Farms to Invest $59 Million in Augusta County Expansion

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Shamrock Farms, a leading dairy product manufacturer, will invest $59 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Augusta County. The project will create 28 new jobs and add 81,000 square feet to the company's existing 250,000-square-foot facility in Mill Place Commerce Park. The expansion coincides with Shamrock Farms’ 10th anniversary of operations in the Commonwealth.

"Shamrock Farms' decade of growth and investment in Augusta County is a powerful endorsement of Virginia's business climate," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "By enhancing their production capabilities here, Shamrock is helping to ensure that high-quality, locally produced dairy products continue to reach markets across the East Coast."

"This $59 million expansion is a testament to Virginia's thriving agricultural and food manufacturing sector," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. "This investment by Shamrock Farms not only creates jobs but also strengthens our supply chains, showcasing the symbiotic relationship between our rural and industrial economies."

“We’re excited to see Shamrock Farms continue to expand in Augusta County, as this project shows just how strong the dairy industry is in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “The purchase of an additional 16 million pounds of milk from Virginia dairy cooperatives through this expansion will be a great benefit to Virginia dairy farmers.”

“We are deeply grateful for the dedication and support from our associates and partners in Virginia—they have been instrumental in fueling remarkable growth for Shamrock Farms and allowed us to innovate in both products and processing,” said Kent McClelland, chairman and chief executive officer of Shamrock Foods Company and third generation of McClelland family leadership. “During this decade of expansion, Shamrock has added nearly 170 jobs in Virginia, and we remain committed to long-term economic growth and investment in this community for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to see Shamrock Farms’ commitment to growing in Augusta County and supporting this area’s dairy industry and our overall economy,” said Jeffrey A. Slaven, chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “Augusta County values existing businesses, and we thank Shamrock for valuing the talents of our workforce, strengthening our business community, and helping to foster our vital agricultural sector.”

“This is an important and significant investment in the Shenandoah Valley that would not have happened without the strategic partnership between Shamrock Farms, Governor Youngkin's Administration, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and Augusta County,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “Agriculture is the backbone of the Commonwealth and I'm especially pleased to see the continued growth in the dairy industry. The job opportunities and economic growth that will result from this investment further highlight the Shenandoah Valley’s status as a great place to live, work, and do business.”

“This is an exciting boost for our Shenandoah Valley cows, farms, and community! The Valley continues to be an exceptional place to live, work, and raise our families because of increasing opportunities, investments, and jobs,” said Delegate Chris Runion. “We are pleased by Shamrock Farms' expansion and continued dedication to the Commonwealth and Augusta County.”

“Shamrock has been a significant contributor to our food and beverage sector since their original location,” said Jay Langston, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership. “Their expansion represents the ultimate compliment to Augusta County and the Shenandoah Valley region that we value our corporate citizens and work to help them prosper.”

Shamrock Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned business established in 1922 in Phoenix, Arizona, has grown into one of the largest family-owned dairy businesses in the nation. The company employs approximately 6,000 people nationwide with two milk manufacturing plants. The Augusta County facility opened in 2014 and focuses on producing extended shelf-life dairy products and serves markets across the East Coast.

The expansion project will increase the facility's manufacturing capacity by reconfiguring space to accommodate a new production line and adding incremental cold storage. As a result of this project, over the next four years, the company will purchase an additional $32,875,466, or 16.555 million pounds, of milk from Virginia dairy cooperatives. This project marks Shamrock's second major expansion in Augusta County, following a $40 million investment in 2017 that created more than 70 jobs.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Augusta County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a performance-based grant of $600,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies, as well as a $300,000 grant from the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to assist Augusta County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Shamrock Farms branded products are available across all 50 states and sold in 135,000 retail grocery and quick-serve restaurants, including Kroger, Ahold, Publix, Dollar General, Circle K and 7-Eleven.