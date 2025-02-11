HIVE Strategy Announces the Launch of MarketingGrader.AI, an AI-Powered Marketing Analysis Tool

New AI-powered Marketing Grader Launched to Give Businesses An Edge

HENDERSON, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIVE Strategy , a leading digital marketing agency and Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner, is thrilled to announce the official launch of MarketingGrader.AI , an innovative AI-driven tool designed to provide businesses with a comprehensive analysis of their marketing efforts.MarketingGrader.AI will revolutionize how businesses evaluate and optimize their marketing strategies, offering actionable insights tailored to drive growth and success. Today, businesses need more than just data — they need insights that guide smarter decisions.MarketingGrader.AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to analyze key areas of a company’s marketing strategy, from content performance and SEO to social media effectiveness and user experience. The result is a detailed report utilizing over 500 data points that highlights strengths, uncovers areas for improvement, and provides strategic recommendations to maximize marketing ROI.Key Features of MarketingGrader.AI:AI-Driven Insights: MarketingGrader.AI uses cutting-edge AI tools, bots, and agents to analyze a company's digital presence and deliver customized recommendations based on their unique marketing needs.Comprehensive Reporting: Receive a full breakdown of your marketing performance across website analytics, performance, SEO, content strategy, user experience, competitors, social media, and brand sentiment.Actionable Recommendations: Get specific, data-backed advice on how to improve your marketing.Helping Businesses Achieve Better Marketing ResultsHIVE Strategy has always been committed to helping businesses achieve success through a human-centric marketing approach. MarketingGrader.AI embodies this philosophy by focusing on what truly matters — building authentic connections with audiences, optimizing resources, and driving results that align with business goals.“We believe that marketing is the business of educating people and if we don’t know where we’re successful and unsuccessful in that endeavor, we can’t effectively educate our audience.” said Dustin Brackett. “MarketingGrader.AI empowers businesses to take control of their marketing strategies and make smarter decisions, backed by data they can trust.”About HIVE StrategyHIVE Strategy is a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses grow through innovative marketing strategies and personalized support. As a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner, HIVE Strategy specializes in inbound marketing, content marketing, website development, and marketing automation. With a commitment to transparency, authenticity, and delivering results, HIVE Strategy helps clients navigate the complexities of digital marketing to achieve sustainable growth.For more information about HIVE Strategy or MarketingGrader.AI and to request an interview, please contact Desiree Landa at desiree@hivestrategy.com or visit www.hivestrategy.com About MarketingGrader.AIMarketingGrader.ai is a free AI-powered tool that uses over 500 data points, more than a dozen industry-leading APIs, and custom bots and AI agents to evaluate digital marketing performance across eight different marketing categories. MarketingGrader.ai will pull, analyze, and interpret your data, make recommendations for improvements, and score your marketing campaigns across eight categories and overall on a 0-100 scale.Companies can get their free marketing grade at www.marketinggrader.ai ### END ###

